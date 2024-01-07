How much money has Draymond Green lost on suspensions this NBA season? Examining his pay cut from $100,000,000 contract

Four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green signed a four-year extension in the offseason to remain with the Golden State Warriors in a deal worth $100 million. Interestingly though, from the salary he will receive this season ($25 million), 7.6% of it has been lost to the league-imposed suspensions he has incurred.

The NBA recently reinstated the four-time NBA champion after serving a 12-game suspension for hitting Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic in their game on Dec. 12. It took effect two days later after careful evaluation of the incident.

In suspending Draymond Green, the NBA cited “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts’ by the former Michigan State product, which included a headlocking incident back in November involving Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, which earned him a five-game suspension.

As per the official league statement on Green’s reinstatement, the league shared that the player expressed willingness to adhere to standards expected from NBA players.

He has been cooperative as well in attending meetings with league representatives, the Warriors and the National Basketball Players Association to monitor his progress. According to the NBA, the meetings will continue throughout the season.

As his reinstatement was announced, the Associated Press’ Brian Mahoney reported that the 12 games Green missed due to the suspension costing him around $1.9 million. Add that to what CBS reported cost him for the five-game suspension from the Gobert incident of $769,704, the amount totals nearly $1.91 million.

Apart from the games he had missed because of suspension, injuries limited Draymond Green to just 15 games this season out of the Warriors’ 35 games so far. He has averaged 9.7 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 25.1 minutes.

Golden State currently sports a 17-18 record, 10th in the Western Conference. Its next game is on Sunday at home against the Toronto Raptors.

Draymond Green cites loyalty for choosing to remain with the Warriors

Prior to signing an extension with the Golden State Warriors, eyes were on Draymond Green on whether he would leave the team he has had a lot of success with, considering he earned a lot of interest from other teams. He eventually decided to remain, citing, among other things, loyalty.

The four-time NBA champion, all with the Warriors, agreed to a four-year, $100-million deal to stay in the Bay Area. While he took time to assess the direction to take, the relationship he has forged with the Warriors since being drafted 35th overall in 2012 draft weighed a lot in his decision to stay.

Green, 33, shared his thought process on The Pat Bev Podcast last year, highlighting how he arrived at it with help from his agent Rich Paul:

He said:

“He [Rich Paul] made it very clear to me and evident just how important loyalty is, how important the situation that you’re in is, and for me, I’ve been there my entire career.

“The way Rich stayed in the pocket and just, the only thing to him, was my legacy, like yeah we’re going to get you paid, but your legacy is more important than anything.”

Check out what he said in the video below from 5:55 onwards: