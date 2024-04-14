The 2024 NBA playoffs are right around the corner and several teams are preparing to play their final game of the regular season on April 14. Teams like the Boston Celtics and OKC Thunder have already clinched their playoff berth. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat are ready to face the test in the Play-In Tournament for a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

NBA playoff tickets typically go on sale at the end of the regular season, as playoff schedules are finalized at that time. Since the NBA has introduced the Play-In Tournament to decide the top 8 seed for the playoffs, tickets will go on sale at the end of the tournament.

To get an idea about procuring an NBA playoff ticket, fans should continue to follow the news about their teams by following relevant news and subscribing to team newsletters. Some teams, like the Celtics, are already selling their first round of NBA playoff tickets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Season ticket holders get priority over others when purchasing NBA playoff tickets.

How much do tickets for the NBA playoffs cost?

The cost of NBA playoff tickets varies widely and is influenced by several factors. As reported by SeatGeek, prices can range from $64 to over $200, depending on the teams playing in the playoff series.

For teams like the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers, the ticket, even for the Play-In Tournament, goes higher than $200. Moreover, factors like the venue and the specific round of the NBA playoffs teams also determine ticket prices.

The previous year, when the Denver Nuggets faced the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, the average ticket price was $1,000, with some tickets reaching as high as $50,000.

Key dates for the 2024 NBA Playoffs

The 2023-24 regular season ends on April 14, followed by Play-In Tournament games between four teams from each conference. The Play-In Tournament begins on April 16 and ends on April 19.

The opening series of the NBA playoffs is set to start on April 20. It will be followed by the second round of the Conference Semifinals, starting from May 6-7 or May 4-5 depending upon the conclusion of the series in the first round.

The Conference Finals will then begin on May 19-20 or May 21-22, depending on the conclusion of the semifinal round.

In the end, the champions from every conference will square off in the NBA Finals on June 6. The final game of the series, Game 7 of the NBA Finals, is on June 23. However, depending on the length of the series, it could conclude earlier.