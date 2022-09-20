How to do NBA 2K23 face scans?

Like every year, fans of NBA 2K23 have rushed to find out how they can upload their face scans for MyPlayer.

It is no secret that NBA 2K allows gamers to create their own players using specific player attributes and skills. An individual can also unlock various secret player builds. They simply need to enter the correct specifications in the MyPlayer menu.

These players can then be used by gamers in different game modes. They can create teams to go against other online players in one of the many multiplayer game modes. One feature that has always received close attention from fans is related to the uploading of face scans. This allows gamers to use their own faces for specific players that they create.

This article will look over the process that gamers need to follow in order to upload face scans in NBA 2K23’s MyPlayer game mode.

Chris Manning @LD2K

Always appreciate our amazing art team, still a dream come true to see myself in my favorite game of all time. My new face scan in #NBA2K23 Always appreciate our amazing art team, still a dream come true to see myself in my favorite game of all time. My new face scan in #NBA2K23 🔥Always appreciate our amazing art team, still a dream come true to see myself in my favorite game of all time. https://t.co/VpgT5cCCWN

How to upload face scans in NBA 2K23?

The level of customization that NBA 2K23 has provided to gamers with respect to specific player attributes and MyPlayer is unparalleled. However, the feature was a part of 2K22 as well.

Uploading face scans requires gamers to download the MyNBA2K23 companion app that is available on both Android and Apple devices.

Once the application has been downloaded and installed, gamers simply need to open it and use their respective game accounts to log in. They can log in using their PSN, Steam, Xbox, or Nintendo ID accounts and passwords. Once logged in, the option to upload face scans will be visible on the home page.

Gamers simply need to click on the relevant option to start the comprehensive scanning process. Once the scan is complete, it will be uploaded to the ID and will automatically show up in the MyPlayer menu.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far