How to shoot better in NBA 2K22?

NBA 2K22 has introduced a host of new features, which has generated positive feedback from the gaming community.

MyCareer has a whole new neighborhood on a cruise ship and also The City for a narrative story experience. 2K Sports has added new jump shots and new dribbling moves along with better shooting mechanics and improved graphics.

NBA 2K22 is unlike its predecessors, so naturally, millions of gamers are still exploring every facet of the game. The shooting mechanics have improved, and you should know how to master the skill of shooting.

The traditional back-to-the-basket big men have vanished, and everyone is now expected to have a decent jump shot. There are handful of things you can keep in mind to shoot better in NBA 2K22. So without further ado, let's get to them.

Having the right build in NBA 2K22 MyCareer

NBA 2K22 Playmaking Shot-Creator build [Source: NBA 2K22/Dual Shockers]

Having the right build for shooting is the first step. If your MyPlayer doesn't have it's 'Shooting' attributes maximized, then sinking jump shots on the court is going to be difficult. You should also max out the Ball Handle attribute in 'Playmaking' along with the Close Shot attribute in 'Finishing'.

The right build will also start with you choosing the Skill Breakdown pie chart with maximum shooting and minumum of the other three skills. Pick the Physical Profile with high Agility in the next step.

One way to have great shooting is to basically build a sniper in your MyPlayer Builder. You can see how to create builds with shades of Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard here, and builds with shades of Kobe Bryant and Klay Thompson here.

The more 'Shooting' attributes you give your MyPlayer, the more 'Shooting' badges your player will receive, which brings us to our next point:

Choosing the right Shooting badges

Shooting Badges in NBA 2K22 [Source: NBA 2K22]

The Shooting badges a bigger role than you think. If you are ever on the floor with any player, press the 'D-pad Up' button on your controller in the middle of a match to see the player box on the top corner of your screen.

Everytime you make a shot, the badge in use lights up on the screen in the box. For example, if you take a wild three pointer from Stephen Curry in NBA 2K22, Hall of Fame 'Circus Threes' and 'Chef' badges will light up.

So be sure to pick the right 'Shooting' badges for your player in NBA 2K22. Some standard and must-have ones are 'Catch and Shoot', 'Deadeye', 'Corner Specialist' 'Set Shooter', 'Volume Shooter', 'Clutch Shooter' and 'Sniper'.

If you are building an entirely pure shooter like Curry, Thompson or Lillard, you should add badges like 'Circus Threes', 'Chef', 'Green Machine', 'Rythym Shooter', 'Mismatch Expert' and 'Difficult Shots'.

Understanding the in-game shooting mechanics

NBA 2K22 Shot Meter with Stephen Curry [Source: Gamer Tweak]

The shot meter within the game has changed drastically. Although you can change it according to your preference, the mechanics remain the same. The thin line in the meter is what gives you the excellent release. Releasing the ball after the line gives you a late release whereas releasing the ball before the line is an early release.

We recommend you go to Settings and enable the 'Shot Feedback' option for 'All Shots', and you will get an idea how to master your release timing. The Shot Feedback will flash after every single shot attempted.

It will tell you whether your release was Very Early, Early, Slightly Early, Excellent, Slightly Late, Late or Very Late. If you aren't using the Shot meter, focus on the shooter's hands and when he goes up for a shot to release the ball.

Shot Feedback will also tell you how contested was the shot, so you understand how the defense is guarding you on what each type of shot. If you take shots on your player's favorite spots on the floor and attempt less contested/open shots, they will fall in at a higher clip. And that brings us to our next point:

Knowing the player's Hot Zones

Stephen Curry's Hot Zones on the court in NBA 2K22 [Source: NBA 2K22]

Hot Zones are where the player is most lethal at on the floor. For a player like Tim Duncan or Shaquille O'Neal, the paint was the reddest of Hot Zones. Whereas for someone like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant or Kobe Bryant, the entire court feels like a Hot Zone.

If you attempt shots in these specific Hot Zones or the player's favorite spots, you are more likely to green-light a shot with excellent release. An excellent release on a non-Hot Zone is certainly tougher. You should keep in mind where your player's Hot Zones are, and if you don't want to remember them, just take a look at your player's shot indicator on the bottom to see if it is turning red.

If you have enabled shot percentages in the Settings, you will notice that the efficiency rises in your player's Hot Zones. The more you release excellent or green-light a shot, the more 'Green Machine' badges will show up. The more badges turn up, the more hot your player will get. Once your player is flaming with heat, knocking down shots will be much easier in NBA 2K22.

