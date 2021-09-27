How to unlock NBA 2K22 city spawn locations?

NBA 2K22 has proved to be one of the most transformative games of the series in recent years. A range of new features, gameplay mechanisms, and multiple new ways to collect the all-important in-game currencies means that there is quite a bit to unpack, as far as the overall game is concerned.

NBA 2K22’s all new city has given the game a Sims-like feel, in the sense that players will feel as if they are exploring an open world while playing the game. While this certainly represents an upgrade, getting to one location from another can also prove to be time-consuming.

To combat that, NBA 2K22’s City has custom spawn locations that will help people move around much quicker. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about NBA 2K22’s spawn locations.

NBA 2K22: How to unlock custom spawn locations?

NBA 2K22’s custom spawn mechanism needs to be unlocked by players. However, gamers need not fret as the procedure itself is pretty straightforward. In order to gain access to these custom spawn locations, players need to need to travel the old-fashioned way to the NBA store which is located towards the center of the map.

However, instead of going inside the store, players need to walk to the alley which is towards the right of the NBA store. Here, gamers will meet a person called ATM who will give them a minor quest they need to complete.

This should lead to the unlocking of another, more important quest called the “Unlock Spawn location” quest.

Players simply need to travel around the city for exactly 26.2 miles in order to complete the challenge and unlock the custom spawn locations around the city. However, this can prove to be challenging as gamers are not allowed to use the bike or the skateboard to get around, and instead have to walk around the city.

The quest can be tracked in the inbox to check progress, with all the spawn locations being unlocked once players walk around for the specific distance. Overall, running in NBA 2K22 for exactly 26.2 miles should take players around an hour and a half of gametime.

However, considering the reward and the amount of time that players will end up saving once the quest is completed, gamers should be locking to unlock the custom spawn locations as soon as they can.

