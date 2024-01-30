How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Lakers NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

Today's NBA schedule features an East versus West battle, featuring the Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Lakers showdown. The matchup will tip-off simultaneously as the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics and the Utah Jazz vs. the New York Knicks. Their upcoming battle will be the first of two games they will play against each other, with the Hawks hosting the first one.

The Hawks (19-27) escaped with a one-point 126-125 victory in their last matchup against the Toronto Raptors to halt a four-game skid. In that matchup, they were led by Trae Young, who dropped 30 points. Dejounte Murray was unavailable due to a hamstring-related injury, but Saddiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanovic stepped up in his absence, dropping 26 and 24 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Lakers (24-24) are looking to bounce back after being trounced by the Houston Rockets 135-119, ending their two-game mini win streak. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D'Angelo Russell scored 23 points each, while Rui Hachimura added 16. However, they struggled to get production from others.

Dejounte Murray is questionable for the upcoming Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Lakers matchup due to the same hamstring issues that sidelined him against the Raptors. Meanwhile, the Lakers are yet to confirm if LeBron will be available as he is nursing an ankle injury.

When and Where is Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, Jan. 30

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Game Arena: State Farm Arena

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Ticket Details: You can find tickets on Ticketmaster, Seat Geek or Vivid Seats by visiting their websites.

How to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Lakers

The upcoming Hawks vs Lakers matchup will be crucial for the LA-based franchise as it hopes to get in a better position for the upcoming playoff push. Here is how fans can watch this game.

Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Lakers TV channel list

Fans on the LA Lakers' side can watch the game on Spectrum SportsNet. Meanwhile, Hawks fans can catch the game on Bally Sports.

Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Lakers radio channels

NBA fans who cannot catch the contest on TV can tune in to SiriusXM for all the games, including the Hawks vs. Lakers. Atlanta Hawks fans can also tune in to 92.9 "The Game" to get their game fix. Meanwhile, Lakers fans can tune their radios to ESPN LA 710.

Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Lakers live streaming details

For those wanting to catch games live or on-demand, NBA League Pass is always an option. Prices for a League Pass sub depend on the package and whether you wish to pay for a month-long or season-long subscription.

Aside from League Pass, Fubo TV also offers a subscription service to watch live NBA games.

