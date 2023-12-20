How & where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: TV channel list, online live stream details, & start time

The LA Clippers will put their eight-game winning streak on the line when they visit Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers are coming off a blowout road win over the Indiana Pacers (151-127), whereas the Mavs are coming off a blowout loss to the reigning champions Denver Nuggets (104-130).

Kyrie Irving remains out for Dallas, as he is dealing with a right heel contusion, while Paul George is questionable for the Clippers due to illness.

When and where is the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game?

Game Day/ Time

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Clippers takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 8:30 pm ET.

Arena

The Clippers travel to Dallas to take on the Mavs, who want to get back on the winning track. The game will be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

How and where to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game?

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers TV channel list

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Clippers will not be a nationally televised game. Fans can watch it via the NBA League Pass and on local TV in Bally Sports Dallas and Bally Sports Southern California.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Online live streaming details

Aside from local TV options and the NBA League Pass, fans can livestream the game between the Mavs and the Clippers on FuboTV.

Players to watch: Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers

Luka Doncic is a player to focus on from the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic has averages of 32.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg and 9.1 apg, on 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. With Kyrie Irving out, he runs the vast majority of plays and is the Mavs' best option to maintain a Top-4 push in the West.

Doncic is having another MVP-caliber season and wants to lead the Mavs to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.

On the other hand, James Harden has been playing great lately. Harden has started finding his place in the Clippers' rotation and is coming off a season-high 35 points vs the Pacers, with 21 of them coming in the fourth quarter.

Harden has scored 20 or more points in six of the last 10 Clippers games. The former NBA MVP has averages of 17.1 ppg in 21 games for the LA franchise, which has turned things around after a poor start to the season. Both teams share identical records, with 16 wins and 10 losses.