Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest update on 4x All-Star's availability (Dec. 6)

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are back in action on Wednesday as they play against the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. Doncic will try to prevent the Mavericks' third loss in a row, while the Jazz will want to start a winning streak. But is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Utah Jazz?

According to the latest Mavericks injury report, seven players could potentially miss the game. Doncic is not on the report, so he's expected to suit up and play against the Jazz. He missed Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to the birth of his daughter Gabriella, but played the next day.

The seven players on Dallas' injury report are Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Grant Williams, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber, Greg Brown III and Dexter Dennis. The last two are listed as out since they are currently assigned to the Mavs' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends.

Josh Green and Maxi Kleber are also listed as out due to a sprained right elbow and a dislocated small right toe, respectively. Green is expected to miss a couple of weeks, while Kleber has only played five games this season and there's no timetable for his recovery.

Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Grant Williams are questionable, so they are likely game-time decisions. Irving is dealing with a sore right foot, while Hardaway has back spasms and Williams has right knee soreness.

If Irving, Hardaway and Williams miss tonight's game against the Utah Jazz, head coach Jason Kidd will rely on Luka Doncic to provide almost everything. The Mavericks' depth will be tested in the next couple of weeks as the season progresses.

Luka Doncic comments on becoming a father

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the OKC Thunder on Saturday, which was a rollercoaster ride for Luka Doncic, who was still on a high after the birth of his daughter. Doncic spoke about fatherhood two days after the birth of Gabriella, his first child with fiancee Anamaria Goltes.

"First of all, it was the happiest day of my life," Doncic said. "I got the baby, but then today's game was a big rollercoaster, too. I'm so sad we didn't win this game, but man, we gave a big, big effort. This team today was impressive in the third and fourth quarter. We gotta play this more times, man. We're gonna win a lot of games."

