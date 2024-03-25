How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz is one of the 11 games scheduled on Monday. After a disappointing last season, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are having a fairly good season, whereas the Jazz are currently ranked out of the Play-In Tournament.

Mavericks are just one game behind the Phoenix Suns for the sixth spot in the West. They have won three consecutive and seven of their last 10 games. Their last win came against the Jazz on Thursday.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's take a look at the different options to enjoy the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz channel list

On TV, away fans can watch the game on Bally Sports SW-DAL and fans at home can watch it on KJZZ.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz radio station

Fans who cannot watch the game live on TV can tune in to KSL 1160 AM & 102.7 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM in Utah. Fans away in Dallas can tune in to 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM and enjoy the live commentary.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz live streaming details

Fans also have the option to watch live streaming of the Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz game, including the pre-game routine. Fans can live stream the game on NBA League Pass and FuboTV through the subscriptions offered.

When and where is Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz?

Game Day: Monday, March 25, 2024

Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Delta Center

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Ticket Details: Fans can purchase the game ticket online from SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster or StubHub.

The Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz have met thrice this season and the Mavericks lead by a 2-1 record. In their last game, the Mavericks defeated the Jazz 113-97 on Thursday behind Doncic's masterclass. Doncic scored 34 points, along with nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

The Mavericks are ranked eighth in the Western Conference with a 41-29 record. On the other hand, the Jazz are ranked 12th in the West with a 29-42 record.

Moreover, the Utah Jazz are 2-8 in their last 10 games. They have also lost all of their last five games. Given the contrasting difference in the rhythm between these two teams, the Mavericks are expected to win this game.

The Mavs also have Kyrie Irving and Doncic healthy on the roster, which should give them an edge over their opponent.