How to watch LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Play-In Tournament game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup tips off the Play-In Tournament. The teams face off once again after beating the Lakers won on Sunday. The game will be the first game of the 2024 NBA play-in tournament.

The Pelicans are 5-5 in their last ten. The Lakers are coming into the game in better form. They are 7-3 in their previous ten.

The winner will move to the No. 7 seed in the West and into the playoffs. They will advance to a first round series against the defending champion and No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers overpowered the Pelicans 124-108 on Sunday to secure a rematch on Tuesday night. LeBron James led the way, showing off his vintage playoff mode with a triple-double in the win.

The Lakers won the season series 3-1. The Lakers dominated the first game on December 7, 133-89. James led the way with 30 points in the win. The game was part of the knockout rounds in the in-season tournament.

The Pelicans bounced back on New Year’s Eve with a 129-109 win. Zion Williamson bounced back with 26 points in the victory. The games have been high-scoring in this series this season. The Lakers won the third game in February 139-122. Tuesday could be a bit slower as teams will increase the defense intensity.

The Pelicans are fully healthy, with no one on the injury report. The Lakers have a few missing pieces.

Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt will not be available. Cam Reddish is questionable with an ankle injury. He did not play on Sunday. Anthony Davis is listed as questionable but it would be shocking if he misses the game. The same goes for LeBron James, who is listed as probable.

When and Where is the LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans?

Game Day: Tuesday April 16

Start Time: 7:30pm ET

Game Arena: Smoothie King Center

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Ticket Details: Tickets can be found for as low as $20 on resale sites like VividSeats. They can also be found on Ticketmaster.

How to Watch LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans TV Channel List

The game will air nationally on TNT. It will also air on TruTV. It will not air on each team’s regional network.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Radio Stations

The game will air on SiriusXM NBA Radio. It will also air locally in the LA market on ESPN LA 710 FM and 1330 AM KWKW. It will air in the New Orleans market on WRNO 99.5 FM and KGLA 105.7 FM on satellite in the area.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Streaming Details

The game can be streamed in many ways. It can be streamed with the TNT app or on MAX with the B/R Sports add-on, which is included with an MAX subscription for now. It can also be streamed on demand in the NBA app and with NBA League Pass. It can be streamed with OTT services like YouTube TV as well.

