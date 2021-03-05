How to watch/live stream the NBA All-Star Game 2021?

One of the most anticipated events of the year, the NBA All-Star Game is set to tip-off on Sunday. The league will host its 70th Annual NBA All-Star Game in State Farm Arena, Georgia, the Atlanta Hawks' home.

The best and most talented players in the league will team up and put on a show for the ages. The two captains are LeBron James and Kevin Durant, and both of them selected their teams on Thursday on TNT.

Unlike most years, there isn't an All-Star Weekend. Instead, the league has jam-packed all the fun into one day. The #TacoBell Skills Challenge and #MtnDew 3-Pt Contest will take place before the All-Star Game, while the #AT&T Slam Dunk Contest will be the half-time spectacle.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, there isn't a Celebrity All-Star Game this year.

So without further ado, let's take a look at how you can catch this event live.

When is the NBA All-Star Game 2021?

The 70th Annual NBA All-Star Game is on March 7th, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be unlike any other All-Star Game we have seen in the past, as it will be played in an empty arena without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As mentioned earlier, all the events that made up the All-Star Weekend will now take place on the same day.

NBA All-Star Event tip-off - March 7th, 2021 - 5 PM ET (March 8th, 3:30 AM IST)

Skills Challenge and 3-Pt Contest - March 7th, 2021 - 6:30 PM ET (March 8th, 5 AM IST)

NBA All-Star Game - March 7th, 2021 - 8 PM ET (March 8th, 6:30 AM IST)

Slam Dunk Contest - Halftime

What channel is the NBA All-Star Game on?

The NBA All-Star Game is one of the biggest events in American sports. It will likely be streamed and broadcast on multiple platforms and services. The official broadcast partners of the game are TNT and TBS.

TNT has hosted the All-Star Game every year since 2003. Like last year, Marv Albert will be the play-by-play commentator, while the color commentators will be Hall of Famers Reggie Miller and Chris Webber.

The studio host will be Ernie Johnson, and the studio analysts will be Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Dwyane Wade.

NBA All-Star Live Stream Details

Fans around the world can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass. The game can also be viewed on nba.com/watch if the viewer has the league pass subscription.

The All-Star Game can also be streamed on SlingTV, and the service is giving out a seven-day free trial. Meanwhile, services like Hulu Live TV and KuboTV are also viable options.

