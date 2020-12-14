How to watch NBA preseason games today - 14th December 2020

The NBA preseason 2020-21 is already underway, with a total of 49 games scheduled between 11th-19th December. This time around, a minimum of two and a maximum of four games are scheduled for each team. In this article, we look at the NBA preseason games scheduled for 14th December 2020 along with information about where they can be watched/streamed.

The 2020-21 NBA preseason has already given us quite a few exciting matchups. However, some fans have struggled to find the right channels/streaming services in which they can watch the games.

While most of the games are available on ABC, ESPN, TNT or NBA TV, others are available through the NBA League Pass or the teams’ local networks.

NBA preseason 2020-21: How to watch the games today: 14th December 2020

There are a total of 6 NBA preseason games that are scheduled to take place today ie. 14th December 2020.

Given below are the timings in E.T., along with information about where the matches can be watched. Fans can also watch the games via the NBA League Pass.

Monday, December 14th

For streaming purposes, there are quite a few services such as Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV that can be used. However, the availability of individual games on different platforms depends upon the particular team games that you wish to catch.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 pm

Where to Watch: Fox Sports OhioFox Sports Indiana

Views from preseason pic.twitter.com/fPU4tmLiDr — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 13, 2020

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 pm

Where to watch: Fox Sports Southeast, SNN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat, 7 pm

Where to watch: Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports New Orleans

Giannis pulls up from DEEP to start the preseason!!! pic.twitter.com/nMNiTvtD1A — Daily Basketball Highlights (@GoatBasketbalI) December 13, 2020

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 pm

Where to watch: Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Southwest

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 pm

Where to watch: Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Southeast

Pheonix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, 9 pm

Where to watch: AT&T Sportsnet – Roc, Fox Sports Arizona