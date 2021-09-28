How will Kyrie Irving's anti-vax stance impact the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021-22 NBA season?

Kyrie Irving has become one of the most outspoken athletes in sports, and while many find him and those supporting him insufferable in this current moment, a situation is developing. COVID-19 has taken many lives since the pandemic exploded, and pro sports leagues have had to come up with contingency plans the same as any other major corporations. New York and California require vaccinations for certain activities, and the NBA has told players to abide by home state requirements. If the season began today, Kyrie Irving would have to sit out every Brooklyn Nets home game and every game played in California vs. Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Lakers. How this reality affects the Brooklyn Nets as they continue their quest for an NBA championship is the question of the moment.

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets

It's common knowledge that Kyrie Irving is one of the NBA's unstoppable talents, and after a season where the Brooklyn Nets could not stay healthy when it mattered, this year the big three of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were expected to validate their teaming up. Fans of the NBA were particularly excited at what the Brooklyn Nets could do offensively fully charged, and if a defense in the NBA exists to stop them with the title on the line. At the moment, that's all in jeopardy.

To vaccinate or not to vaccinate

We all are going through this time of Covid19 with the most uncertainty in mind. Families are losing loved ones in droves, and while science is disseminating all kinds of information proving the effectiveness of vaccinations, millions of American citizens are not convinced vaccinations are in their best physical interests. Kyrie Irving is one of them, and his hardcore stance could lead to a major national debate while also setting up historic precedence in pro sports depending on what shakes out between the players' union and NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver.

The NBAPA

The NBAPA will fight any vaccine mandated requirement for its work force. Unions across the land are split over vaccine mandates, and as players continue to resist getting vaccinated, Michele Roberts and shortly Tamika Tremaglio will be at the forefront of a debate that will be another reason the divisive times we are in continue. Interestingly enough, Kyrie Irving is Vice President of the NBAPA, so be prepared for a serious collision between the NBA and the NBAPA in the upcoming weeks as the season draws nearer.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Deloitte attorney Tamika Tremaglio has been selected as the new executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, sources tell ESPN. She will replace Michele Roberts, who is retiring. Deloitte attorney Tamika Tremaglio has been selected as the new executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, sources tell ESPN. She will replace Michele Roberts, who is retiring. Tremaglio is retiring as the Managing Principal of Deloitte's Greater Washington practice to become the full-time director of the NBPA, sources said. She's been a consultant for the league's union for the past nine years. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Tremaglio is retiring as the Managing Principal of Deloitte's Greater Washington practice to become the full-time director of the NBPA, sources said. She's been a consultant for the league's union for the past nine years. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

What dissent means for the NBA

Responses to Kyrie Irving's recent commentary have been all over the place. Some think he's insane, and others feel that Kyrie Irving speaking out, and holding such a hardline in a Covid19 storm is exactly what this country needs; that humans should question everything -- especially when it comes to sweeping mandates regarding their bodies. While the NBA surely sees this as just another roadblock for its fanbase, since George Floyd, Adam Silver has been progressive in allowing players to use their platforms to speak out about whatever injustice is before them.

What will come out of this?

A battle is imminent, and if Kyrie Irving doesn't hold his tongue, fiery conversations will start everywhere. Will the NBA lose millions of fans who are vaccinated? Will fans that aren't vaccinated be more apt to follow the NBA strictly because of the stance of some of its players? Will those questioning Kyrie Irving stop and listen to his words or just casually shun him as off his rocker? The bottom line will always win, and if Kyrie Irving decides not to get vaccinated, how can the Brooklyn Nets remain in contention for the NBA championship in the year many are expecting the Nets to at least represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals? With the entire Atlantic Division in flux, mainly because of what's going on in Philadelphia with Ben Simmons, the Brooklyn Nets are in a much better position to dominate the division if they are at full capacity. Philadelphia is Brooklyn's nemisis because of their defensive prowess, so if Simmons is traded, the Atlantic Division almost becomes a lock for the Nets. What will be the NBA's response to Kyrie Irving and his peers who will never get the shots? As NBA Media Days across the league happen beginning today across the NBA, the first question that will be asked is who on every team is not vaccinated? Once that information is known, and journalists write the player responses, they batten down the hatches. Kyrie Irving will be the player of note and will go down as the face of pro sports anti-vaxxers. How Adam Silver, and by extension, the Brooklyn Nets react could be the sports story of the year.

