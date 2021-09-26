Why is Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving such a polarizing figure?

Kyrie Irving is one of the best talents ever to exist in the NBA. Where he's ranked depends not on who he's compared to but who is doing the ranking. In an imaginary NBA pickup game, he'd be one of the first players taken because the players have seen up close what kind of embarrassing damage Kyrie Irving can do to the opposition. A player celebrating silently because he can't miss and is in the zone is merely Kyrie Irving's nightly effort.

He's a wow every night, and the move dropping your jaw will be something you've never seen. He's the best off-hand scorer in the current game. If any player can dribble through a ten-man NBA brick wall with little space, rest confidently that Kyrie Irving is that player, and trust he will dunk at the rim. He's a world champion proven in the clutch and is looking to make a major statement this season with superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Kyrie Irving has often been in the press for comments some deem controversial that have subsequently become heated topics of conversation with fans and the media. Why is that, and why is Kyrie Irving so polarizing?

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop One of the things my eye test is 1000% certain on is that Kyrie Irving is the most skilled PG to ever play the game 👇🏽



Kyrie Irving is his own man

Individualism of thought exclusive to mainstream standards isn't fairly common with pro athletes - at least publicly. Folks simply don't speak out when social issues arise for fear bottom lines will be affected and that's unfortunate. Kyrie Irving comes along, and instead of embracing his conscious independence, many would rather be critical of an athlete that will be remembered for being as outspoken as he is a gifted basketball player.

What about the good that Kyrie Irving does? He's not one to publicize his philanthrophy, and even his dad was unaware he brought George Floyd's family a new house. Kyrie Irving has also started a consulting firm for Black businesses, and once dismissed basketball questions following a victory to speak on Middle East conflict and human bondage. He seems grounded in his skin and questions everything as much as anyone should.

There is a maturation in his development that will become tempered wisdom because he's open to new thoughts -- even when expressing those new thoughts becomes problematic.

Flat Earth

Kyrie Irving has mentioned he thought the Earth was flat and people lost their minds. Conversations raged over social media about his statements, and what people misunderstood is Kyrie Irving doesn't think the Earth is flat, he's simply asking individuals to think for themselves and acquire all relevant information.

Essentially, a debate should rage on about anything and everything, and that a debate about the most minimal things doesn't happen is why Kyrie Irving is challenging others to grow in thought. The philosophical basketball artist isn't the one to pass on information without proof of truth, and shouldn't we ask that of anyone?

Then there was this:

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Throwback to Kyrie Irving promising Cleveland kids he won't leave them like LeBron did 😂



Promises, promises

After LeBron James left Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat, the city of Cleveland was emotionally wrecked. The city of Cleveland had become so dystopian over time that attaching itself to sports stars as it has in the past was only right. Since Kyrie Irving is just as talented at the game of basketball as LeBron James, every city he goes to will embrace his talent as a hope for a championship.

Cleveland was no different, and drafting Kyrie Irving as the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, that hope would become a future reality. The infamous clip above is possibly a regret for Kyrie Irving, yet the tenor of how he was criticized was over the top at times. A player in his 20's should be able to change their mind. That's not absolving Kyrie Irving of any responsibility, yet his dad Drederick starred at Boston University, so Boston was a natural move.

LeBron James

I was very critical of Kyrie Irving after he forced his way out of Cleveland to play for the Boston Celtics. I thought that after Kyrie Irving and LeBron James were able to dispatch the dynastic Golden State Warriors in a classic seven games, then multiple championships could be won as long as the team was held intact and healthy. I now understand Kyrie Irving's reasoning for wanting to escape the shadow of LeBron James. Kyrie Irving is all about learning; all about new experiences.

Things seem to get very boring to him if he can't learn, and it seems he was no longer learning the pro game under a player that many will call the greatest of all time. The shadow cast by LeBron's presence and all the media attention was too much for Kyrie Irving, so he bounced to Boston to cast a grip on his own legacy. Boston didn't work out as he hoped, and because the team was somewhat in flux, Kyrie Irving had to shoulder the offensive load off isolation, and that simply wasn't a successful recipe.

Brooklyn Nets

In an age where the thought of super teams begins debates far and wide, the latest iteration resides with the Brooklyn Nets. In the past two seasons in Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving is averaging 27 points per game. He has yet to play a full season with James Harden and Kevin Durant, mainly because none of the three have been able to stay healthy long enough to simply play a stretch of games together. No team in the NBA can run with the Brooklyn Nets, yet, again, they have to get healthy. Kyrie has had his injury issues, and the Brooklyn Nets will not be given proper respect if come playoff time, and the Brooklyn Nets aren't at full capacity.

Another polarizing issue with Kyrie Irving is his vaccination status. Home players (doesn't apply to visiting players) in New York and California must be vaccinated to participate in team activities, and potentially, players in those markets could miss up to 41 games if not vaccinated. The NBAPA has vowed to fight any vaccination mandate of its union, and with Kyrie Irving smack in the middle of a vaccine debate, look for the polarization to continue.

Sports and life are better with diversity of thought. How is it ever good for the collective, if most are of a herd mentality? How will conflict resolution happen without dissent?

Kyrie Irving is a different human. He seems to have soaked in the experiences of his father, and combined with a self thirst for knowledge, the finished product of Kyrie Irving is something of an interest. He's a controlled risk taker in his statements with the information available to him, and as I say, the good become great simply by the risks they take.

Risk on Kyrie, just risk on within reason.

One of Kyrie Irving's quotes is: "The only thing I command is respect." As much as Kyrie Irving has garnered professional respect with his body, the only thing left is for those polorizing him to respect his mind.

Hilltop Hoops @HilltopNBA (2013) Kyrie Irving fakes out Damian Lillard with the quick spin move. 🔥 (2013) Kyrie Irving fakes out Damian Lillard with the quick spin move. 🔥 https://t.co/NsBVmlDYex

Edited by Arnav Kholkar