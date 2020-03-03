The Pelicans will beat The Lakers in the first round of the Playoffs: LaVar Ball

Lavar Ball is of a strong opinion that the Pelicans will face the Lakers in the first round.

LaVar Ball and his controversial statements have been part and parcel of the NBA since the rise of his son Lonzo Ball. It was not long ago that he declared his son and the New Orleans Pelicans as the sheer winners of the Larry O’Brien trophy this season. In an interview with TMZ back in October, LaVar Ball said that Lonzo would win the NBA title this year.

LaVar is back with making another round of headlines as he joined Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe in their show Undisputed. On being asked about the Lakers-Pelicans first-round encounter, Lavar responded that he believes that the Pelicans will beat the Lakers in the first round. He further mentioned his son will be in an unprecedented revenge mode when facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

Check out the clip from the show below:

.@Lavarbigballer on possible Lakers vs Pelicans playoff matchup:



"The Lakers will lose...Let me tell you why, you've got my son in a different mode. You've never seen my son in playoff mode and ain't never seen him in revenge mode." pic.twitter.com/bCCI42Qk1e — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2020

Lonzo Ball was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans by the Los Angeles Lakers last year when he did not meet the expectations of the franchise. He played 47 games last season and averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds for them. Alongside the poor show on the stat sheet, Lonzo was also having injury troubles the whole year-round.

However, this year he has been better than before, averaging 11.7 points, seven assists, and 6.1 rebounds. He is moving the ball well and making exceptional plays for Zion Williamson. It would be interesting to see if he can help the Pelicans to beat the other teams- Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers, for the 8th spot in the West.