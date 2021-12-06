“I can watch TB12 throw a football/run a offense all day long man!!!” - LeBron James expresses awe at ageless wonder Tom Brady’s strong performance against Atlanta Falcons

After Tom Brady’s outstanding performance in Sunday's NFL game featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons, LeBron James expressed his admiration for the 44-year old qurterback.

The game ended with the Buccaneers claiming victory over the Falcons, as Tom Brady made 4 touchdown passes. LeBron James took to his Twitter page to share his excitement watching the Buccaneers' superstar.

LeBron James @KingJames I can watch TB12 throw a football/run a offense all day long man!!! It’s so beautiful I can watch TB12 throw a football/run a offense all day long man!!! It’s so beautiful

He stated that he could go on all day watching the 7-time Super Bowl champion play, suggesting that the seamlessness with which he throws the ball or runs an offensive play is entirely enjoyable.

"I can watch TB12 throw a football/run a offense all day long man!!! It’s so beautiful."

LeBron James and Tom Brady have over the years developed a friendship based on mutual respect and admiration.

LeBron James and the NFL: what could have been

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakersl against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 24, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

LeBron James has always been vocal about his love for football. If he wasn't an NBA great, he most definitely would have been a legendary player in the NFL.

During his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio, LeBron James played football for two seasons as a wide receiver. Having sustained an injury to his wrist during a basketball game, he missed out in his senior year.

James was recruited by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Division 1 program. He led them to the state semifinals in his junior year and was selected to the first team All-State. He was most likely expected to continue on that line, but he was won over by basketball.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano The Dallas Cowboys & Seattle Seahawks offered LeBron James a tryout during the 2011 NBA lockout.



His friends talked him out of it, but James told The Athletic today that he "would have made the team."



HS Stats:

— 2 yrs

— 99 Recs

— 27 TDs

— 2x All-State



What do you think? The Dallas Cowboys & Seattle Seahawks offered LeBron James a tryout during the 2011 NBA lockout.His friends talked him out of it, but James told The Athletic today that he "would have made the team."HS Stats:— 2 yrs— 99 Recs— 27 TDs— 2x All-StateWhat do you think? https://t.co/DwfggcKkKM

On the ESPN Monday Night Football show with Peyton and Eli Manning, LeBron James had shared that he was courted by the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys. During the 2011 NBA lockout, he was offered the opportunity to make a switch to football. He considered the offer to try out and join either one of these two teams but stuck with basketball.

LeBron James was confident that he stood a chance and could have made any of the teams if he had decided to.

"I would have made the team," he said. "I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don't mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I'd have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I'd have tried (out), but I would have made the team. I just know what I'm capable of doing on the football field. Especially at that age."

Also Read Article Continues below

Would he have attained legendary status in the NFL as he has in the NBA? I guess we may never find out.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra