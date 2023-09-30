Devin Booker and shoe giant Nike are all set to release the Phoenix Suns star's debut signature shoe. Canadian rapper Drake gave the first glimpse of the Nike Book 1 during his concert in Glendale, Arizona. The award-winning rapper donned the Nike Book 1 in “Clay Orange” while on stage.

It is safe to say that the "Certified Lover Boy" singer was bowled over by Booker’s first signature shoes. Speaking about his first impression of the shoes, in which he performed on stage, Drake said he felt he was flying during the performance.

“Bro, I was out there flying! Wait ‘til the people feel these” he said in a text message to Booker.

In July 2022, the Phoenix star player signed a six-year deal with the shoe giant. The deal is all set to run through 2029. Moreover, this was not the first time Book 1 was on display in the open. In August, Booker wore all-black Book 1 in a scrimmage, which was star-studded.

Earlier, last summer, Devin Booker and Nike collaborated to unveil Nike GT Cut 2. Before he got his own signature shoes, he was known for wearing Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes.

Cam Johnson and JJ Redick sing high praise for Devin Booker

Cam Johnson, Devin Booker’s former teammate in Phoenix, joined JJ Redick on the latter’s podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." Both Johnson and the former Philadelphia 76ers player heaped high praise on Booker. When Cam was asked about his impression of playing alongside the three-time NBA All-Star player, he said:

“I saw from day one. He is a killer. He has a very, very elite ability to just score the ball.”

Recalling Booker’s first impression in Philadelphia, JJ Redick also said that the Kentucky player is a high pick-and-roll player and an absolute killer on the court.

"I wanna say he had 48, and we threw every defender at him. He runs a high pick and roll, I defended as well as I could defend it…he does that Kobe shot fake, 2-3 times and than just launches a 3 over me…well defended, well contested and it goes in. I looked at him and i see in his eyes that he’s a f***ing killer.”

Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal are all ready to enter the 2023-24 season on a high note. With three of the best scorers in the league, the Suns are one of the favorites to win the title this year.