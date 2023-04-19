"I got to make sure he’s a LeBron athlete now“ – LeBron James opens up on breaking unwritten NBA rule 

Desmond Bane and LeBron James had a heated exchange in January when James was in pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record. After Bane scored a bucket, he gave the NBA legend a shove with his elbow as he walked to the line to shoot his and-one free throws.

That didn't sit well with James, who shoved Bane back, sparking a heated exchange. With the two teams matching up in the NBA playoffs, Bane is breaking a golden rule of competition.

Thanks to a big toe injury, he needs to wear a shoe that satisfies his Nike contract and gives him enough big-toe support. The best shoe he's found is the Nike LeBron XXs. By wearing James' shoe while competing against him, Bane violated an unwritten rule.

From the sounds of things, he knew it. He said in an interview that he had to leave his pride aside for his health. However, that didn't stop the pair from exchanging words on the court. During Game 1 – a 128-112 Lakers' win on Sunday – James walked up to Bane and asked if he needed any more of the shoes, and from the sounds of things, he meant it. He was quoted by ESPN as saying:

“Respect. Respect. I joked about it a few years ago. Like, if a guy’s wearing my sneakers, I’m going to have to bust your a** and s***. Like, I’m not even in that type of energy no more, that type of space. I just think that’s super dope. And I got to send some more to him now.

“I got to make sure he’s a LeBron athlete now.”

Desmond Bane and LeBron James set to battle it out for three more games, possibly more

After taking viewers on a roller-coaster ride of emotions throughout Game 1, the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies will clash again in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT, with TNT handling broadcasting duties.

The game will see the Grizzlies look to defend home court and even the series 1-1. Notably, Ja Morant was forced to exit Game 1 after taking a scary fall due to a charge attempt. Following the fall, Morant experienced pain in his hand that had many fearing the worst.

Fortunately for him, following further testing, it was revealed that Morant hadn't broken any bones, giving fans hope for the remainder of the series. On the flip side, with Rui Hachimura putting up a massive 29-point performance in Game 1, the Lakers' confidence is sky high ahead of Game 2.

Should they manage to steal a second game on the road, they would find themselves in a position to close things out at home in the next two games.

Whether or not Ja Morant returns and plays spoiler to LeBron James and the Lakers' plans, only time will tell.

