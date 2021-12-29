“I just blankly stared at him talking to me about him, the greatest player of all time, watching me” – Ronnie Singh recalls being starstruck meeting Michael Jordan

NBA 2K is the go-to video game for fans to play as all their favorite players. And Ronnie Singh, aka Ronnie 2K, has played a big part in that.

In an interview with The Athletic, Singh talked about meeting NBA legend Michael Jordan after competing in an NBA All-Star Weekend celebrity game.

Those who have played NBA 2K know who Ronnie 2K is. In just about every game, he appears somehow, whether in MyCareer or in interviews while the game loads. As marketing director of the video game, Singh often gets access to NBA players and celebrities who love the game.

In an interview in The Athletic's "Stargazing" podcast, Singh talked about when he met Michael Jordan in Charlotte. After the celebrity game, Jordan’s son came up to Ronnie Singh at a Jordan Brand party and told him Jordan wanted to visit.

Singh recalled:

“Jordan Brand party after the game and his sons come up to me, Marcus and Jeff, and they're like, 'Ronnie, you played so well our dad wants to talk to you about it. And I'm like, ‘Your dad, Michael Jordan, wants to talk about me playing basketball?’ … We shook hands, and I just blankly stared at him talking to me about him, the greatest player of all time, watching me, not the greatest player of all time.”

Not many people get the chance to meet an icon like Jordan, but most might have a similar reaction. Even for Singh, who has met his share of famous people, it still makes sense to be starstruck by someone of Jordan's caliber.

Ronnie Singh influence within the NBA

NBA 2K has become a massive hit with NBA fans and players. And a big part of that success has been due to Ronnie Singh. Players often talk about their game ratings to the point that players have talked to Singh about them at a wedding.

In the interview, Singh told a story about being at Harrison Barnes's wedding and having Wesley Matthews complain to him about his ratings. It continued when NBA coach Rick Carlisle addressed the situation in his speech at the wedding.

It's all fun and games, but it's interesting to see how invested NBA players are in their game ratings.

It's cool to see the interviews Ronnie 2K has throughout the game. Those help the gamer get a new perspective on the players they love and the video game itself.

Singh has played a critical role in the expansion and marketability of the NBA. Sure, his job is to do that for NBA 2K. But he has also played a private role with NBA culture over the last few years.

