"I don't like to lead the league in scoring" - Michael Jordan once questioned 'credentials for MVP' after Magic Johnson won the award in 1987

There was a time when Michael Jordan was viewed as the player to lead the NBA in the future after Magic Johnson. Because of Jordan's scoring prowess, which rivaled some of the league's best at the time, it was easy to see why he was the next face of the league.

In the 1987-87 season, Johnson secured the MVP award after leading the LA Lakers to a 65-17 record (first in the Pacific Division). The Lakers also won the NBA championship against the Boston Celtics in six games.

Jordan was the runner-up in the MVP race. He was interviewed later in the season and was asked about his thoughts on the voting for the award.

"I think both of us had good years," Jordan said, "but sometimes you have to question what are the credentials for MVP. No one really knows. I don't like to lead the league in scoring. I think that's a stereotype as an offensive player, but I think that other parts of my game were not acknowledged as well as it should have been."

Magic Johnson was in his eighth season at the time and averaged 23.9 points (52.2% shooting, including 20.5% from 3-point range), 12.2 assists and 6.3 rebounds. The Lakers were one of the NBA's best teams, and Johnson was the one in the driver's seat holding it all down.

As for Michael Jordan, after missing all but 18 games from his sophomore season due to a small broken bone in his left foot, he came into his third year with a purpose. He played all 82 games in his third year while averaging 37.1 ppg (48.2% shooting, including 18.2% from 3-point range), 5.2 rpg and 4.6 apg.

He led the Chicago Bulls to 40 wins in a playoff appearance. However, they were swept by the Boston Celtics, similar to the previous season.

It was easy to see why Jordan was a strong runner-up to Johnson for the MVP award.

In the interview, Jordan mentioned how his defensive accomplishments were not recognized as much as his scoring. As much as Johnson was a better playmaker than Jordan, he was not in the same defensive category as MJ.

Over the years, the NBA's criteria for MVP have changed as, besides stats and team record, defensive impact and leadership are factored into the competition.

Magic Johnson talks about Michael Jordan's famous "The Shrug" game

In a Fan Nation's "Bulls News" article by Harvey Glassbrook, he revealed Magic Johnson's story about Jordan's "The Shrug" game in an interview.

"The night before he hit all them 3s against Portland, we're playing (a card game) at his house," Johnson said. "His dad and I, we tore him up. I'm running six nos and five specials on Michael. So, we played, and I said, 'Michael I got to go home. You got a game.' Because, remember, I was working for NBC at the time."

The next day, Michael Jordan shot 6-for-10 from 3-point range as he dropped 39 points (16-for-27 shooting) with 11 assists. After he made his sixth triple, Jordan looked toward's Magic Johnson near courtside and did the famous "shrug."

Johnson also added that Michael Jordan owed him for that explosive performance as he took out his frustration on the Trail Blazers after losing a game of cards.

