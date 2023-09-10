"I was looking out for you" - Shaquille O'Neal once bragged about spending $100,000 extra on bike repairs to help garage owner

Shaquille O'Neal, NBA legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer has a habit of exaggerating details when presenting a narrative. But the big fella is keen to point out that he does it for a reason.

One of which involved him and popular garage owner and bike builder Jesse James, whose services Shaq got for a project.

In one of the episodes of In Depth with Graham Bensinger, James ribbed Shaquille O’Neal for bragging to have paid him $155,000 for a bike he built for him when, in fact, the Los Angeles Laker great only paid $55,000.

The four-time NBA champion responded by saying:

“Well, Jesse, the answer is I want to make you look good," Shaq said. "I only paid 50, but I told them I paid a hundred so when they ask for the same bike, you tell them a hundred, your profit is a hundred. I was looking out for you. Not for me. I want you to look good, Jesse. You know I love you.”

Jesse James (L) ribbed Shaquille O’Neal (R) for bragging of having paid $155,000 for a bike project he asked when, in fact, the NBA legend only paid $55,000.

Vehicles are among the possessions that O'Neal has amassed during and after his 19-year NBA career. He also enjoyed customizing them to suit his big frame and personality.

During his stay in the NBA, he played for six teams, namely, Orlando Magic, LA Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics. While with the Lakers, he won three straight NBA titles (2000 to 2002), Later on, he added another one with the Heat (2006).

“Has there ever been a more physically dominant player? I don’t think so” - NBA analyst says despite his funny TV personality Shaquille O’Neal was "no joke" as a player

Four-time NBA champion and now sports TV personality Shaquille O’Neal may have a funny personality but during his playing days, he was downright dominant.

NBA analyst Colin Cowherd highlighted this when he was picking the 20 greatest NBA players in the last 20 years last year, saying:

"An unstoppable force. A two-time champ. A Finals MVP. The Kobe-Shaq dynasty was an all-timer. ... A Hall of Famer, his jersey retired by both the Lakers and the Heat. Has there ever been a more physically dominant than Shaquille O'Neal? I don't think so."

Shaquille O’Neal played 19 years in the NBA, finishing his career as a four-time NBA champion, three-time finals MVP, one-time regular season MVP, a 15-time NBA All-Star and a member of the 50 greatest players of all time, among other accolades.

After retiring, he joined the panel of the Sports Emmy-winning show Inside the NBA, where he continued to entertain while sharing his basketball knowledge.