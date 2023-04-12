The heartbreaking moment Shaquille O'Neal learned of Kobe Bryant's death through his ex-wife's tears

Shaquille O'Neal didn't want to believe in Kobe Bryant's death more than three years ago when the news first broke. O'Neal thought his kids were joking when they told him that Bryant was dead until his ex-wife called him to check on him.

In an appearance on "The Pivot Podcast," the Hall of Fame big man remembered the day Bryant died from a helicopter accident on Jan. 26, 2020. Shaq explained that it was his kids who told him the news, but chastized them for sharing a hoax. But when his ex-wife Shaunie called him in tears, O'Neal knew it was real.

"One day I'm sitting in the house and my son comes up crying," O'Neal said. "He said, 'Yo, man. Kobe just died in a helicopter crash.' And I was just watching the night before when LeBron passed him up. I was like, 'Y'all bullsh*tting. It's a hoax, stop it.'

"Shaunie called me crying. I said, 'Hold on, let me verify.' And I called my guy at the Sheriff's office and he said it was true. I started crying and that still haunts me."

One of Shaquille O'Neal's biggest regrets in life was not being able to speak to Kobe Bryant before his death. O'Neal told People Magazine in an interview last November how he should have called Bryant more often.

"I'll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever," Shaq said. "I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called. Call your mom. Call your borther. Call the homeboy you used to party with in college. Forever is a long time."

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant won three NBA championships together

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant arrived at the LA Lakers at the same time. O'Neal was a big-name free agent signing, while Bryant was a lottery pick from the 1996 NBA draft. The duo played together for eight years, winning three NBA championships from 2000 to 2002.

O'Neal and Bryant are among the greatest duos in league history. They complimented each other during Shaq's prime, but Bryant had to have the team on his own as he grew into the best player in basketball in the mid-2000s.

When O'Neal was traded to the Miami Heat, Bryant had to learn how to lead his own team. Shaq won his fourth championship in 2006, while Kobe had to wait three more seasons before winning his fourth ring. He immediately won his fifth a year later, helping the Lakers win back-to-back championships.

The two had an on-going public feud, with O'Neal mostly taking shots at his former teammate. However, the two mended fences following Bryant's retirement in 2016. The two even had a 1-on-1 interview wherein they opened up about their time together and their relationship throughout the years.

