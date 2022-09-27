"I'm excited to be on the court... We've got a special group" - Former no. 1 overall pick highlights his expectations from himself ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

Zion Williamson will make his comeback this NBA season after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. New Orleans Pelicans and their fans are excited for Williamson's return. With him healthy, the Pelicans have a competitive roster that can challenge any team in the league.

In an interview with Stephanie Ready on NBA TV, Williamson spoke about the upcoming season. He said:

"I'm just excited to be on the court. For me, it's just that I haven't been on the court and with my teammates in a long time. We've got a special group. I'm excited to be part of something special."

Zion Williamson can be one of the most explosive players in the NBA when healthy. After being away from the court for a long time, his teammates will be amped about his return. Zion coming back into the rotation might give the Pelicans a much-needed morale boost.

Zion Williamson to make a comeback this NBA season

New Orleans Pelicans Media Day

Zion Williamson broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot while working out last summer, which forced him to miss the whole 2021–22 season. Many assumed it was due to the way he plays, while other critics thought it had something to do with his weight.

Some reports suggested there was a slight chance that Williamson could've returned from injury during the playoffs last season. Unfortunately, the Pelicans made a first-round exit, losing to the Phoenix Suns in six games.

Prior to getting injured, Williamson was the Pelicans' leading scorer averaging 27.0 points per game in the 2020-21 season. He often showed his ruthlessness on both ends of the floor. If Zion was available last postseason, one can argue that the Pelicans could have gone deeper in the playoffs.

What makes Zion's NBA return extra special is the prospect of him combining with superstars Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

During Zion's absence, Ingram and McCollum carried the load for the Pelicans. McCollum was great for the Pelicans, as he averaged 24.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in 26 games in his first season for the franchise. McCollum definitely did not disappoint his new home crowd.

Brandon Ingram, on the other hand, proved once again why he's an elite level player in the NBA. Last season, he guided the Pelicans to the playoffs and established himself as the undisputed leader of the team. Ingram put on an impeccable display in the postseason by averaging 27.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Everyone is excited to see the new trio of Williamson, Ingram and McCollum this season. With all three superstars consistently putting up similar numbers, the Pelicans could be a very tough team to beat this season.

