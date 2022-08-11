“I needed that laugh”, “Sean Marks need to put the bong down”, “They think Brad is stupid” - Fans react as the Brooklyn Nets ask for All-Star duo in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes

New information continues to unfold in the Kevin Durant trade saga. Recent reports have revealed that the Brooklyn Nets requested the Boston Celtics' centerpieces, throwing the NBA community into a frenzy.
Fans have reacted to the news, with many having a good laugh at the expense of the Nets. It was reported that Brooklyn initially asked for the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from Boston.
When that failed, the Nets then pivoted to a deal centered around Brown and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart. It is worth pointing out that the Nets were also not interested in making that deal.
With news breaking of the Nets' initial demands, fans have taken to social media to troll the organization. Much of the backlash has fallen on Nets general manager Sean Marks for believing he could pull off such a trade.
It has been an eventful offseason so far, especially with Durant's unexpected request. It has been over a month since the two-time NBA champion requested a trade, but there has been no resolution.
Although several teams have indicated interest, not many have the assets needed to pull off such a deal. The Nets are not making it easy either, as their demands are steep.
The Rudy Gobert trade played a role in the inflation of trade value being experienced in the NBA. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year commanded an unexpectedly high amount of draft capital, along with several players.
Kevin Durant has given the Brooklyn Nets owner an ultimatum
Trade talks surrounding Durant started to die down after a monthlong back-and-forth with several teams. KD, in an attempt to speed up the process, issued an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai on Monday.
In that meeting, KD reiterated that he still wants to leave Brooklyn. However, he said he would stay is if the owner lets go of Marks and coach Steve Nash.
After the meeting, Tsai sent out a tweet saying that he is happy with his front office personnel and coaching staff. He also pointed out that whatever decision he makes will be in the interest of the team.
Many had hoped that KD would be professional and show up to work if the Nets fail to find a suitable trade partner. However, the four-time scoring champ wants to force his way out, leaving the NBA community wondering if he will sit out until he is traded.
There is still a lot of time before training camp for a deal to be made. KD has reportedly said that the Celtics would be the desired landing spot and would love to play with Smart.
Sports analyst Chris Broussard believes that Durant will have to be traded as quickly as possible if he chooses to make the situation ugly. Time will tell how things will turn out as the teams prepare for the new season, which will begin on Oct. 19.