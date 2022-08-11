“I needed that laugh”, “Sean Marks need to put the bong down”, “They think Brad is stupid” - Fans react as the Brooklyn Nets ask for All-Star duo in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes

New information continues to unfold in the Kevin Durant trade saga. Recent reports have revealed that the Brooklyn Nets requested the Boston Celtics' centerpieces, throwing the NBA community into a frenzy.

Fans have reacted to the news, with many having a good laugh at the expense of the Nets. It was reported that Brooklyn initially asked for the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from Boston.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Nets reportedly asked Boston for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown initially when opening up trade talks centered around Kevin Durant, per @AdamHimmelsbach The Nets reportedly asked Boston for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown initially when opening up trade talks centered around Kevin Durant, per @AdamHimmelsbach https://t.co/e1HCIe41vP

When that failed, the Nets then pivoted to a deal centered around Brown and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart. It is worth pointing out that the Nets were also not interested in making that deal.

With news breaking of the Nets' initial demands, fans have taken to social media to troll the organization. Much of the backlash has fallen on Nets general manager Sean Marks for believing he could pull off such a trade.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach



-Hall of Famer Bailey Howell on Bill Russell’s Boston Christmas parties



-Joe Mazzulla on his summer as a hot commodity



And more here…



bostonglobe.com/2022/08/10/spo… New: -Some KD and Jaylen intel-Hall of Famer Bailey Howell on Bill Russell’s Boston Christmas parties-Joe Mazzulla on his summer as a hot commodityAnd more here… New: -Some KD and Jaylen intel -Hall of Famer Bailey Howell on Bill Russell’s Boston Christmas parties -Joe Mazzulla on his summer as a hot commodity And more here…bostonglobe.com/2022/08/10/spo… There's a detail in here on what the Nets asked the Celtics for in a KD trade that made me legitimately laugh out loud. twitter.com/AdamHimmelsbac… There's a detail in here on what the Nets asked the Celtics for in a KD trade that made me legitimately laugh out loud. twitter.com/AdamHimmelsbac…

Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball



"OK, how about for Jaylen."



"No, absolutely not."



"OK, gonna be tough but what else besides Smart?"



"Not Smart either."



"So, you're offering..."



"Stack of post-it-notes and some coffee filters" "Would be great to trade for Kevin Durant." (Note: Dan has not said this.)"OK, how about for Jaylen.""No, absolutely not.""OK, gonna be tough but what else besides Smart?""Not Smart either.""So, you're offering...""Stack of post-it-notes and some coffee filters" twitter.com/StoolGreenie/s… "Would be great to trade for Kevin Durant." (Note: Dan has not said this.)"OK, how about for Jaylen.""No, absolutely not." "OK, gonna be tough but what else besides Smart?""Not Smart either." "So, you're offering...""Stack of post-it-notes and some coffee filters" twitter.com/StoolGreenie/s… Not even the big post-it-notes either. Those small ones that are basically useless twitter.com/HPbasketball/s… Not even the big post-it-notes either. Those small ones that are basically useless twitter.com/HPbasketball/s…

Luca @GianlucaC9912 @Tom_NBA @AdamHimmelsbach Brooklyn GM must've thought he turned force trades on in the settings @Tom_NBA @AdamHimmelsbach Brooklyn GM must've thought he turned force trades on in the settings

Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball The Celtics finally were like "OK, fine, we'll counter-leak" The Celtics finally were like "OK, fine, we'll counter-leak" "Oh you want to use us to help create a market for KD? Two can play at that game pal" twitter.com/HPbasketball/s… "Oh you want to use us to help create a market for KD? Two can play at that game pal" twitter.com/HPbasketball/s… https://t.co/B8rLYqRXyT

Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball The Celtics finally were like "OK, fine, we'll counter-leak" The Celtics finally were like "OK, fine, we'll counter-leak"

Norm Farrar @NormFarrar @StoolGreenie Nets are delusional and every involved team is turned off with their obscene and laughable asks. In the end, they'll probably get 70 cents on the dollar as the remaining suitors lose interest. Not smart. @StoolGreenie Nets are delusional and every involved team is turned off with their obscene and laughable asks. In the end, they'll probably get 70 cents on the dollar as the remaining suitors lose interest. Not smart.

It has been an eventful offseason so far, especially with Durant's unexpected request. It has been over a month since the two-time NBA champion requested a trade, but there has been no resolution.

Although several teams have indicated interest, not many have the assets needed to pull off such a deal. The Nets are not making it easy either, as their demands are steep.

The Rudy Gobert trade played a role in the inflation of trade value being experienced in the NBA. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year commanded an unexpectedly high amount of draft capital, along with several players.

Kevin Durant has given the Brooklyn Nets owner an ultimatum

Coach Steve Nash and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

Trade talks surrounding Durant started to die down after a monthlong back-and-forth with several teams. KD, in an attempt to speed up the process, issued an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai on Monday.

In that meeting, KD reiterated that he still wants to leave Brooklyn. However, he said he would stay is if the owner lets go of Marks and coach Steve Nash.

After the meeting, Tsai sent out a tweet saying that he is happy with his front office personnel and coaching staff. He also pointed out that whatever decision he makes will be in the interest of the team.

Joe Tsai @joetsai1999 Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.

Many had hoped that KD would be professional and show up to work if the Nets fail to find a suitable trade partner. However, the four-time scoring champ wants to force his way out, leaving the NBA community wondering if he will sit out until he is traded.

There is still a lot of time before training camp for a deal to be made. KD has reportedly said that the Celtics would be the desired landing spot and would love to play with Smart.

Sports analyst Chris Broussard believes that Durant will have to be traded as quickly as possible if he chooses to make the situation ugly. Time will tell how things will turn out as the teams prepare for the new season, which will begin on Oct. 19.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein