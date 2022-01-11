"I repeat: All Star #12" – Justin Timberlake lobbies for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant getting All-Star berth

Ja Morant has been a revelation as he has led the Memphis Grizzlies to first place in the Southwest Division and fourth in the Western Conference. His breakout, must-see season has him positioned firmly in the MVP conversation.

The 2020 Rookie of the Year averages 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in 29 appearances. His growth has been steady from his rookie season to this, his third season, as his shooting accuracy and defensive ability have improved.

With the commencement of the All-Star voting process, celebrity Justin Timberlake is lobbying for his point guard. Timberlake, a Memphis native, and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, are part-owners of the franchise.

Timberlake took to Twitter to celebrate Morant's amazing two-handed block Sunday night and, in the process, state his claim for the 22-year old to be selected as an All-Star.

He shared a video clip of the incredible block against LA Lakers shooting guard Avery Bradley.

"I repeat: All Star #12"

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies defeat the LA Lakers for 28th win

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates a basket with Ziaire Williams, left, and Jaren Jackson Jr., right, during the third quarter against the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

The Memphis Grizzlies visited the LA Lakers in a Sunday night game. It was their 42nd game of the season, and Morant was available after missing the previous game against the LA Clippers.

The Grizzlies came into the game on the back of a victory against the Clippers, where they won by a 15-point margin. They continued their momentum with a win over the second Los Angeles franchise in back-to-back games.

Morant posted 16 points, five rebounds and seven assists while making a steal and block. He shot 4-for-10 and made 8 of 12 free throws (66.7%).

Desmond Bane led the team in points (23) and steals (three) while adding four rebounds and three assists. Aside from LeBron James, who posted 35 points, no other Laker scored as many as 20 points as Austin Reaves and Wayne Ellington each had 16 points.

Memphis selected Morant with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft, one spot after the New Orleans Pelicans took oft-injured Zion Williamson. Morant played for Murray State.

