“I see more Kristaps Porzingis than Kevin Durant” - Shannon Sharpe says he will take the “kid from Auburn” over Chet Holmgren in the draft

Now that the Orlando Magic has the No. 1 pick, the discussion about who will go first is intensifying. Analyst Shannon Sharpe thinks the kid from the Auburn Tigers, Jabari Smith Jr., should go over Chet Holmgren.

With the draft lottery complete, Orlando will need to decide which college superstar they want to select with the top choice on June 23.

While there are a few contenders for the No. 1 pick, the two everyone seems to agree on are Holmgren and Smith.

Sharpe endorsed Smith during a recent episode of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed:"

"Actually, I like the kid from Auburn a little bit better. He seems to be a little bit more athletic, a little bit more solid. Holmgren is – what – 7-2, 7-ish, but ... they list him at 190 (pounds). If they list you at 190, that means you're probably like 185, 175. ... I see more Kristaps Porzingis than Kevin Durant."

The concern about Holmgren's weight has been something scouts and analysts discussed during the college basketball season. It continues to be a topic during the NBA draft process.

In the leadup to the draft, Holmgren will attempt to prove that his weight is not a concern and that he will be successful in the league.

Chet Holmgren's potential fit with the Orlando Magic could elevate him over Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr.

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Suggs were high school teammates and could reunite in Orlando.

When building a championship-level basketball team, chemistry is a crucial aspect in taking the team to its peak. That's because players must be able to work well together on and off the floor for the team to be successful.

One way to help with team chemistry is to bring together players who are friends or have played and won together before.

While Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. may have chemistry with the Orlando Magic, Chet Holmgren has established chemistry with one of the Orlando Magic's top players.

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Suggs reunion in Orlando?????

Minnesota HS Hoops fans would rejoice!

The Magic took Holmgren's high school teammate, Jalen Suggs, with the fifth pick in the 2021 draft. The two teammates could reunite if the team takes Holmgren.

When the two stars played together in high school, they were dominant and won multiple championships.

If Holmgren and Suggs can recreate their high school chemistry in Orlando, the Magic could contend for a championship sooner rather than later.

