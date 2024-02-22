"I still got PTSD from that" - Myles Turner opens up on mental impact of constantly being at the center of NBA trade rumors

Myles Turner is no stranger to NBA trade rumours. For the last few seasons, Turner, the big man of the Indiana Pacers has always been in the mix in most trade discussions and speculations during the trade deadline.

Despite being professional about it, Turner jokingly admitted that these “talks” about him being included in trade packages and scenarios might have negatively impacted his mental health.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post by HoopsHype, Turner, the 11th pick in the 2015 NBA draft, said that being the subject of trade rumours is no longer funny when asked about it.

“Yeah but honestly, I still got PTSD from that so I really didn’t even, even feel super secure at that. I kinda was just expecting a rumor or stuff like that here and there. But like I said, I’m just fortunate to still be you know in the same position,” Turner said.

Following the All-Star break, the Pacers are in sixth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 31-25 win-loss slate. They are currently 12.5 games behind the Boston Celtics, who sit on top the standings with a 43-12 card.

The Pacers, however, are just .500 in their last 10 games, fueling trade speculations that the Pacers might upgrade assets to contend for the remainder of the season. And it was speculated Turner was among the pieces the Pacers could use in seeking firepower to upgrade their offense.

Pacers fans expecting breakout season from Myles Turner

Turner, the former Texas Longhorn, has been a consistent contributor for the Pacers throughout the season, averaging 17.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Aside from these, Turner is also dishing out 1.3 assists per night while shooting 52.4% from the field.

These numbers, however, are a bit down from Turner's previous season's averages of 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists, all of which are career highs, while suiting up for 62 games. A stronger performance from Turner for the rest of the season will greatly complement Tyrese Haliburton's solid efforts.

In his last game before the All-Star break, Turner pumped in 22 points, hauled 5 rebounds and one assist in a losing effort against the Charlotte Hornets. The Pacers lost the away game 111-102 at the Spectrum Area.

Since his rookie year, Turner has been a consistent presence in Indiana's lineup. But despite his solid numbers, Pacer fans have yet to witness a breakout season from Turner.

The Pacers will face the Detroit Pistons as they open up the second half of an otherwise average season. Fans expect that with the trade deadline behind him, Myles Turner will play more aggressive and consistent basketball and help his team have a realistic chance when the playoffs begin against the big guns of the Eastern Conference.