"I think Dillon Brooks is a great person" - Wendell Carter Jr. optimistic about Brooks' future despite bad reputation

Dillon Brooks' NBA future is uncertain. The Memphis Grizzlies forward has been quite controversial over the past few weeks, which is a big reason why the team has no intention on bringing him back this summer.

Brooks will hit free agency, but the Grizzlies won't offer him a contract. Despite this, Wendell Carter Jr. praised him. The Orlando Magic big man believes that Brooks will stay in the professional basketball league for a long time.

While the Grizzlies forward can play well, his immaturity is a huge problem. However, there is no doubt that he can find a suitor among the other 29 teams.

Wendell Carter Jr. believes that Dillon Brooks will do just fine

Dillon Brooks did not have many great performances in the 2022-23 season. Considering that he was on an expiring contract, Memphis Grizzlies fans expected a lot more from him. However, this didn't happen.

Brooks has been very outspoken for the past few years, but he's received a lot of attention during the first-round series against the LA Lakers. The defensive-minded forward talked too much trash, yet couldn't back it up on the floor. The Grizzlies were eliminated, while Brooks will soon be unemployed.

Despite everything that's happened, Wendell Carter Jr. still believes in the 6-foot-7 forward.

"I think Dillon Brooks is a great person and a great player," the Orlando Magic big man said. "A lot of people like to make their own narratives about a lot of players from whatever they may do, which I don't think is fair. But I feel like he's a great player."

Carter Jr. also agrees that many NBA teams see the potential in Brooks and consider him a valuable asset. Due to this, the Magic center-forward believes that he'll be in the league for a long time.

"He'll be in this league for a long time, whether it's with Memphis or somewhere else," Carter said. "He'll do just fine."

Brooks will be an unrestricted free agent this summer (Image via Getty Images)

Brooks received $11.4 million for his services in the 2022-23 season. While he's definitely worth this money, it'll be interested to see what kind of a contract he'll get this summer.

The 27-year-old forward is a hard worker and decent defensive player. However, NBA teams may be reluctant to offer him a long-term deal.

There have also been rumors regarding Brooks playing in China. While he might be controversial, the truth is that he's good enough to be an NBA player, which is why he'll likely stay in the league for at least a few more years.

