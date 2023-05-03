What is Shanghai Sharks' roster? Dillon Brooks CBA rumors explored after Grizzlies release

The Shanghai Sharks are one of the best teams in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). The Sharks are a popular destination for many below-average NBA players, which is why so many fans link them to Dillon Brooks.

The defensive-minded forward has spent his entire career with the Memphis Grizzlies. However, he will hit free agency this summer, and the Grizzlies are not interested in keeping him on the roster.

While Brooks is certainly good enough to be in the NBA, some fans believe that he'll go overseas and play in the CBA. Due to this, the Sharks have been brought up as one of the potential destinations.

The Shanghai Sharks have Eric Bledsoe, a former NBA player

A couple of NBA teams could use Dillon Brooks' services next season. However, it is very unlikely that the 6-foot-7 forward will receive a big contract due to his immaturity. Additionally, Brooks wants a bigger role, yet Memphis cannot give it to him.

Dillon is a decent defender, but his offense is horrible. He's only 27, which is why there is a chance that he'll improve and become more efficient. No one knows what his next destination will be, but it could be China.

Brooks could play in China next season (Image via Getty Images)

With 25 wins in the 2022-23 season, the Shanghai Sharks are the fifth-best team in the CBA. The team has three foreign players: Eric Bledsoe, Johnny O'Bryant III and Melo Trimble. Every other player on the team was born in China.

The CBA has a limit on how many foreign players each roster can have. Because of this limit, the Memphis Grizzlies forward may not even be able to play in the CBA.

Bledsoe averaged 9.9 points on 42.1% shooting in his last NBA season, yet he's averaging 17.6 points per game for the Shanghai Sharks. Playing overseas is much easier, which is why Brooks could use it to develop his skills.

Bledsoe is having a great season overseas (Image via Getty Images)

It's important to note that Dillon Brooks hasn't signed a contract with a new team yet. A viral tweet claimed that he's already signed a deal with the Shanghai Sharks, which isn't the case.

NBA free agency will begin on June 30, and Brooks will likely try to negotiate a new NBA contract. If this doesn't work out, he could look for a new opportunity in the CBA.

Many former NBA players played in China at some point. From Gilbert Arenas and Tracy McGrady to Jeremy Lin and Michael Beasley, many of these players were CBA superstars and performed at a high level.

Will Brooks be next? We'll find out in a few months.

