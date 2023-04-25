"I think it just attacks his character” – Paul George slams critics whining over Kawhi Leonard’s injury status

Over the years, Kawhi Leonard has constantly been slandered for his availability on a night-to-night basis. Since the 2017 season, he has missed at least 20 games a year.

When Kawhi Leonard is on the floor, he is an elite talent. However, he's constantly in and out of the lineup for various reasons. His load management has been to make sure he's healthy for the playoffs, but that hasn't been the case either.

After just two postseason games, Leonard has suffered another injury. Following Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns, he got swelling in his knee. This has caused him to be sidelined in their last two games, and there is no telling when he'll be back on the floor.

Since this injury news emerged, many have spoken out about Leonard and his constant inavailability. Stephen A. Smith blasted him on "First Take," but later walked his statement back. That being said, one of his teammates recently came to his defense.

During a recent interview, LA Clippers star Paul George praised Leonard for what he's endured. He also stated that his teammate wants to be out there and that he must be dealing with something if it's keeping him on the sidelines.

"People think that he's out 'cause he doesn't want to play...I think it just attacks his character, where people don't understand. He'll play through it. It's got to be a reason why he's out."

Is the national media too hard on Kawhi Leonard?

To some extent, part of this is out of Kawhi Leonard's control. He is not purposely getting injured to be out. Unfortunately, he is on track to be an all-time great talent that had his career destroyed by injuries.

One reason why the national media might be so hard on someone like Leonard is because of how the game is today. "Load management" has become a buzzword in the NBA and Leonard is one of the main names mentioned when the topic is discussed. If stars weren't constantly sitting out throughout the regular season, he might not be targeted as much when he's on the sidelines.

There is some truth to what Paul George said in regards to his teammate. Leonard might miss time in the regular season, but he always looks to shine in the playoffs. The 2019 postseason is a clear indicator of that. He played in every playoff matchup for the Toronto Raptors and delivered them a title. Sometimes, players just have bad luck.

