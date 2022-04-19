"I think it will be between LaMelo Ball and Ja" - Tracy McGrady gives his opinion on players who could be the next face of the NBA

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball are two of the NBA's rising talents. Both are among a new wave of standout point guards with bright futures.

Morant, the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year, has become a star this season, earning not only his first All-Star nod but a starting role. He's leading his Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs. Ball, last season's rookie of the year, has seen his game take strides forward as well, also making his first All-Star Game.

Two of the most exciting young talents are working towards becoming the NBA's next generation of star floor generals. While Morant may have the upper hand as the potential face of the NBA, plenty believe Ball has plenty of upside to his game.

On Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, former NBA legend Tracy McGrady said he believes both could be the face of the NBA in the next 10 years:

"I think it will be between LaMelo Ball and Ja."

Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball continue their rise to stardom

A new wave of superstar guards is transforming the NBA.

Morant has dazzled fans with his speed and freakish athleticism. One of the league's most electricifying players, Morant's game reached new heights this year. He's one of three finalists – and the frontrunner – to win the Most Improved Player award. The others are Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dejounte Murray of the San Antonip Spurs. All three are guards.

Morant averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 49.3%.

Ball's game keeps taking steps in the right direction as well, as the 20-year-old point guard put together an impressive year.

At 6-foot-7 with lethal playmaking ability, Ball looks like he is just scratching the surface when it comes to his potential. In his second year, Ball averaged 20.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 7.6 apg while shooting 42.9%, including 38.9% from 3-point range.

Neither was the top pick in their drafts. Morant went second behind Zion Williams (New Orleans Pelicans) in 2020. Ball went third behind Anthony Edwards (No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves) and James Wiseman (No. 2, Golden State Warriors).

