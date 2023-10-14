"I wasn't. That's the truth.": Damian Lillard clears air surrounding sitting out 10 games for Portland Trail Blazers last season

Damian Lillard's time with the Portland Trail Blazers ended before training when he was acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard was not given a proper send-off by Blazers fans since he had to sit out the last 10 games of the regular season. He has clarified that he was not injured and only agreed to it to increase Portland's chances in the lottery.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Lillard spoke about his health last season. He played just 29 games in the 2021-22 season due to an abdominal issue and 58 games last season due to a calf issue, as well as his 10-game shutdown towards the end of the campaign.

"I wasn't physically injured last season," Lillard said. "I wasn't. I honestly wasn't. At the beginning of the season, I had some calf issues. But I wasn't injured. ... "I wasn't. That's the truth. I was healthy all summer. It is what it is."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Damian Lillard has been durable in his first nine seasons in the NBA. However, an abdominal injury caused him to miss 53 games in the 2021-22 season. He also had a calf injury early last season, but was able to recover and put up amazing numbers.

However, the Portland Trail Blazers decided to shut him down in the final 10 games of the regular season. It was to increase the team's chances at the lottery and possibly use it to acquire help for Lillard this offseason.

The move paid off for the Blazers because they got the No. 3 pick. Several rumors linked the draft selection to players such as Zion Williamson and Pascal Siakam, but Portland decided to stay put. A few months later, Lillard was acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Also Read: "What the f*ck is wrong with y’all?" - Kyrie Irving's ex-girlfriend Kehlani shows support for Palestine amid conflict with Israel

Damian Lillard to play in preseason debut for Bucks against Lakers

Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard missed the Milwaukee Bucks' first two preseason games against the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies. However, Bucks fans won't have to wait long for him to make his debut for his new team. Lillard will be playing in Milwaukee's preseason game against the LA Lakers on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.

Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin shared the news in an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Wednesday. Griffin, who was hired to replace Mike Budenholzer this summer, will have his hands full as a first-year head coach with two all-time Top 75 players in Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "I don't want to talk badly about one of my players" - Gregg Popovich got jokes when asked to find flaws in Victor Wembanyama's game