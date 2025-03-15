  • home icon
  • "I wear this on my wrist": LiAngelo Ball's ex Nikki Mudarris gives no-holds barred reply to G-Leaguer-turned-rapper's $187,250 gift to new girlfriend

By Sameer Khan
Modified Mar 15, 2025 15:00 GMT
Nikki Mudarris to LiAngelo Ball
Nikki Mudarris to LiAngelo Ball's romantic gesture for new girlfriend (Images via Instagram/@gelo and @missnikkiibaby

LiAngelo Ball’s ex Nikki Muddaris did not hold back while reacting to Ball’s new gift for his girlfriend Rashida Nicole. Nicole posted pictures of her new car on Instagram. From the looks of it, Ball bought Nicole a 2025 Mercedes-AMG G63 which starts at $187,250 as per Car and Driver. The picture of LiAngelo’s gift was reposted by The Shade Room.

A fan commented on Nicole’s post hoping that the new car wasn’t in LiAngelo’s name, she replied:

“It’s not! 😂”

LiAngelo Ball’s ex Nikki Mudarris saw the post and reacted by suggesting she wears a watch worth just as much as Ball’s gift to Nicole. She also claimed that he hasn’t sent his children with Mudarris any money:

“I wear this on my wrist 😂 you doing all this and you still haven’t set your kids no money, that’s sad.” wrote Mudarris
also-read-trending Trending

Check out their reactions below:

Mudarris&#039; comment on The Shade Room&#039;s Instagram post about Ball&#039;s gift
Mudarris' comment on The Shade Room's Instagram post about Ball's gift
Rasheeda Nicole&#039;s reply to a comment on Instagram
Rasheeda Nicole's reply to a comment on Instagram

This is just one of many times that Mudarris has taken a shot at Ball. Ever since their public falling out she seems to have called Ball out on her Instagram story quite a few times. She continues to claim that LiAngelo doesn't financially support their child. However, Mudarris has yet to share any evidence of the same.

LiAngelo Ball allegedly reached out to Mazi VS amid Nikki Mudarris controversy

LiAngelo Ball's ex Nikki Mudarris turned a lot of heads after she was spotted at the Bulls-Heat game on Saturday, March 8. Mudarris was spotted alongside famous sports bettor Mazi VS. After pictures of them at the game went viral, Mazi VS shared a picture on Instagram that suggests that Ball reached out to him.

Check out the picture shared by Mazi VS below:

Mazi VS&#039; Instagram story
Mazi VS' Instagram story

This feud between Mudarris and Ball has escalated quite a lot over the last few weeks. Ball has gone to social media to protect himself many times and maintains that he has been very active in his children's lives. That's not how Nikki Mudarris sees it as she continues to claim LiAngelo Ball has been an absent father.

At this point, the controversy has turned into a he-said, she-said situation. From the looks of it, the situation will only continue to get worse now that Mazi VS and Ball have begun to go back and forth on social media.

