ICYMI: Fans tease LeBron James with "Michael Jordan better" chants during UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was subject to taunting from a certain section of Real Madrid's fanbase. He was taunted with comparisons to Michael Jordan in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final since King James was rooting for Liverpool.

A certain section of Madrid's fanbase seated near King James brought up eternal rival Michael Jordan. They believed that "His Airness" is the superior basketball player and used that to taunt the Lakers superstar. They said:

"Michael Jordan better."

Real Madrid fans were yelling "Michael Jordan better" towards LeBron James during the Real Madrid-Liverpool Champions League Final.

LeBron James has been seen at Liverpool games a couple of times, especially at Anfield. The four-time champion is a minority stake holder in the club. James acquired two percent of the club for $6.5 million alongside business partner Maverick Carter in a sponsorship deal with Fenway Sports Group (FSG). However, in 2021 his stake in the club increased by an unannounced amount.

King James can often be seen supporting Liverpool with posts on his social media. The money he has invested in the club has risen with the team's incredible performances on the field over the last couple of years.

Correlation between Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Two of the greatest players to pick up a basketball: Michael Jordan, left, and LeBron James

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have been in constant comparison ever since James debuted in 2003. Anything and everything James accomplishes is an opportunity for the media and the fans to bring the age-old debate back to life.

The media has played a huge part in creating a narrative of LeBron essentially chasing MJ to be the greatest of all time. However, we should keep in mind that these two players have played in different eras, with a slight difference in rules. The league has also taken on a different identity since Jordan's time as the face of the league.

The two also played in different positions and were required to do different things to contribute to the team's success. Jordan was asked to carry the scoring burden throughout his career. But King James has regularly been asked to run the offense and get other players involved.

The game was also played in a completely different way, as today's NBA is more 3-point oriented. The former Chicago Bulls superstar played at a time when most of the damage was done inside the arc rather than from the perimeter.

While we will never truly and definitively know who the better player is, it is an interesting conversation to have. It is one that piques the interest of NBA fans all around the globe as everybody seems to be able to make a case for why their favorite player is the greatest of all time.

