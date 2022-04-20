ICYMI: Ja Morant posts iconic clip of Michael Jordan smoking a cigar and toying with baseball bat after Game 1 loss to Timberwolves

The 2022 NBA playoffs have been phenomenal thus far. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies suffered a 13-point loss at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, despite being favorites to win the home game.

The loss generated a lot of reactions from fans and media personalities likewise. While some are firm believers in the work coach Taylor Jenkins is doing, others seem to have written the Grizzlies off after the Game 1 loss.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Ja Morant posted the iconic clip from The Last Dance after the Grizzlies dropped game 1 to the T-Wolves.



In response, Morant took to his social media page to post an old clip of Michael Jordan from Netflix's "The Last Dance." The clip depicts Jordan in a locker room conversation with an interviewer, reacting to a Game 1 loss.

MJ was asked by the interviewer if he was unhappy with the various comments made about him and the team after the Game 1 defeat.

"You think I should be? So what we lost one game. It's alright! Let's see if all that trash talking starts when it's zero-zero, instead of 5, 6 point lead. That's where it starts. That's the time when you're good man, if you can take shit when it's even score or talk shit when you're behind score. When you're ahead it's easy to talk."

Ja Morant leads the Memphis Grizzlies to a blowout Game 2 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies plays against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on February 10, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a loss in their Game 1 encounter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the FedEx Forum. Ja Morant's 32 points, eight assists and four rebounds wasn't of much help.

Game 2 was the exact opposite, as the Grizzlies seemed ready for the challenge. They took an early lead in the first quarter and maintained it across all quarters. Morant almost recorded a triple-double, having posted 23 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds to help the Grizzlies to the victory. Morant exited the game in the third quarter due to a leg injury but later made a return.

Both teams are tied in the series. The Timberwolves host the Grizzlies at Target Center on Friday.

