ICYMI: Kyrie Irving mocks Kevin Durant's infamous "too little" celebration during Brooklyn Nets practice

Kevin Durant broke the internet with his "too small" celebration, and Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving has used the same to mock KD.

Durant used the celebration in a game against the New York Knicks' Evan Fournier at Barclays Center on March 13. Although Irving was sitting courtside, he could not play because of the city's COVID-19 mandate. Nonetheless, he was there to experience his friend take over in the game.

Despite being double-teamed for the better part of the second half, KD torched the Knicks with 53 points and nine assists in a 110-107 win. After hitting a jumper over Fournier, he gestured that the Frenchman was too small. He spoke French to make sure he was understood while getting back on defense.

In a video that surfaced online, Irving was seen replicating the gesture after converting on a layup in practice. Although there was no sighting of who he was gesturing out to, there was a chance he was having some fun with Durant.

Irving and Durant are two of the NBA's most gifted scorers, even though they possess different skill sets. KD has mastered the art of scoring and has an advantage over most. The almost seven-footer can dribble and shoot over the top of almost everyone in the league.

Irving, on the other hand, is arguably the best ball-handler in league history. He is a great 3-point shooter and also does an excellent job at finishing at the rim.

The Brooklyn Nets like their chances of winning the championship with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

It has been a tumultuous campaign for the Nets, but things are looking up.

Kyrie Irving's refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine kept him on the sidelines for the better part of the season, only returning as a part-time player in January.

But last week, New York City exempted athletes from restrictions despite vaccination status. Irving is now available to play home games for the Nets.

Had the exception not been made, Irving would have been able to play in only one of the Nets' final eight games. Starting with Sunday night's home game against the Charlotte Hornets, he can play in all eight.

Sunday night's game is crucial. Brooklyn (39-35) is in eighth place, while ninth-place Charlotte (38-36) is a game back. The Nets are two games behind the seventh-place Cleveland Cavaliers (41-33).

Although they have lost James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, they got Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and Ben Simmons in return. Simmons hasn't played for the Nets yet, but Curry and Drummond have had a good run so far.

The Nets are surely championship contenders. With Irving allowed to play home games and Durant fully healthy, they will cause a lot of problems for opposing defenders.

Uncle Drew has hinted at staying in Brooklyn after saying, "There's no way I could leave my man #7 anywhere." The Nets were ready to offer him a four-year, $187 million contract extension during the offseason but reportedly pulled it when he refused to get vaccinated. KD has already signed a contract with the Nets, which will keep him with the franchise until 2026.

