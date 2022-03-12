ICYMI: “You miss Ben” - Kevin Durant interacts with Philadelphia 76ers fans sitting courtside

Kevin Durant interacted with the fans at the Wells Fargo Center during the Brooklyn Nets' 129-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The 33-year-old definitely enjoyed himself as he dropped 25 points Thursday night. The game was one of the season's most-anticipated ones, with Ben Simmons returning to Philly for the first time since last month's blockbuster trade.

The crowd was very hostile and constantly booed the Australian. However, Durant and the Nets stood up for him as they played aggressively and helped him walk out of the arena with a smile.

During the game, Durant found time to interact with fans, and a courtside clip made the rounds on Twitter. He can be heard saying:

"You miss Ben."

Not only did KD talk trash to and get inside the heads of the fans, but he also made sure the Nets walked out with a dominant win.

Right from the tipoff, the Nets controlled the game. Despite all the heckling and booing, they bagged a 21 point lead at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, a large number of Philly fans walked out, agitated by the way the 76ers played. The booing kept reducing as the Nets were causing carnage at the Wells Fargo Center.

Speaking about shutting down the boos directed at Simmons, Durant said:

"We look at Ben as our brother, so we knew that this was a hostile environment. And we knew that he didn't have the opportunity to play, so we wanted to come out there and have (the 76ers fans') focus on the court more so than just always focusing on him.

"So, they focused on the court tonight, and it's hard for you to chant at Ben Simmons when you're losing by that much."

Can Kevin Durant help the Brooklyn Nets directly into the playoffs?

The Brooklyn Nets (above) blasted the Philadelphia 76ers 139-130 on Thursday night.

Kevin Durant has been stellar since his return from an MCL injury. In his four games back, the two-time NBA champion has averaged 26.7 points per game. His only off game was against the Charlotte Hornets, scoring 14 points.

With Kyrie Irving possibly playing full-time, Ben Simmons soon to play and the Nets on a two-game winning streak, things look good for Brooklyn. The Nets (34-33) had been in a tailspin, going 3-17 after losing Durant.

Brooklyn, eighth in the East with 15 games remaining, has little margin for error. Irving can play in only four of those games unless the New York City vaccine mandate gets overturned. Plus, the Nets are still five games behind the sixth-place Cleveland Cavaliers (38-27). If they can make up that ground and finish at least sixth, Brooklyn can avoid the play-in tournament.

The Nets have games left against the Dallas Mavericks (40-26), Utah Jazz (41-24), Milwaukee Bucks (42-25) and Miami Heat (44-23). Although these are tough opponents, the Nets are better equipped with Durant back, Simmons soon to return and Seth Curry and Andre Drummond playing.

The win against Philadelphia was a major confidence booster, but Durant and his troops know the road ahead is going to be tough. If they are to overcome the hurdles, they will have to bring their best.

