“If you gonna cry, what the babies gonna do?” - Ja Morant embraces the trash talk as he reacts to exchange with Julius Randle

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have basketball fans buzzing. Memphis has skyrocketed in the Western Conference and is looking like a team that could make a strong playoff run.

During Wednesday night's impressive 120-108 win over the New York Knicks, there seemed to be a confrontation between the Grizzlies and Knicks forward Julius Randle.

After the game, Morant said the Grizzlies (36-18), who are third in the West, aren't afraid of anyone.

"Ain't no running in the M. We climb up the chimney. We ain't ducking no smoke. ... If you gonna cry, what the babies gonna do?"

Ja Morant continuing to shine for the Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies sguard Ja Morant has the Grizzlies thriving

Not many thought the Memphis Grizzlies would find themselves third in the Western Conference a few weeks before the All-Star break, yet the team is in that position.

The Grizzlies have played like a team that knows not many have believed in them. They form a passionate roster full of gritty players who are prepared to battle every game.

Morant has the Grizzlies believing they can be a serious contender in the West.

Memphis has won five of its last seven games and 17 of its last 21. Many players have stepped up in a big way, including forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and wing Desmond Bane.

Morant, in his third season, continues to blossom into a potential superstar. He has been one of the most impressive players in the NBA this year, and his impressive play has the attention of fans and media.

Last week, he was selected as a starter for his first All-Star Game, a high honor. He has also entered the mix of players being considered for the MVP award. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins regularly touts Morant.

In his last nine games, Morant averaged 32.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 48.5%, including 30.8% from 3-point range.

Memphis has a good chance to keep its momentum going before the All-Star break. Although four of their six games are on the road, the Grizzlies will play only one team with a winning record.

They play Saturday at the Orlando Magic (12-41) and host the LA Clippers (26-27) at home on Tuesday. They then have a three-game road trip: at the Detroit Pistons (12-38), at the Charlotte Hornets (28-24) and at the New Orleans Pelicans (19-32). Their final game before the break is Feb. 16 at home against the Portland Trail Blazers (21-31).

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein