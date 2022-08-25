"If I'm the janitor, I'm not trying to be CEO... Patrick Beverley says 'I'm a role player; my job is to be an irritant'" - NBA analyst says he's torn between two trade options for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers were one of the NBA's most disappointing teams in 2021-2022. Entering the offseason, it was apparent that the team would be looking to trade Russell Westbrook and would likely have to attach a first-round pick to do so. But their primary target, Kyrie Irving, appears poised to stay with the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant rescinding his trade request on Tuesday.

The Lakers must now pivot to another option, and potential trades with the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz seem most likely. "Undisputed" host Shannon Sharpe broke down what he feels Los Angeles should do in the aftermath of the Durant news:

"They probably need to shift their focus to Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. The only thing is, they're not giving up that second first-round draft pick in 2029 to get those two guys. But I think that's the focus.

"Buddy Hield is one of four players to have a career shooting percentage from the 3-point line of over 40 percent and take seven a game. ... I like Myles Turner. He's only 26 years of age. He can knock down threes. He's a presence on the inside. He can rebound. If I'm not mistaken, he led the league in blocked shots last year.

"He's always top five as far as blocked shots, something they need. They can play him at the five, put AD at his natural position.

Sharpe shifted his focus to another trade package:

"I heard about possibly getting Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley. I like Patrick Beverley. because they need some on the defensive end. 'Bogey' can shoot the ball. I'm torn between those two guys. ... I do love role players that accept their role. ... If I'm the janitor, I'm not trying to be the CEO. If I work in the mail room, I'm not trying to be CFO.

"Patrick Beverley knows what he is. Patrick Beverley says 'I'm a role player. My job is to be an irritant, to cause as much chaos as I possibly can.'"

While none of these options match up to acquiring Irving, both trades would make the Lakers a better team. It will come down to which option general manager Rob Pelinka and staff feel fits better with stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Should the Lakers include two first-round picks in either trade?

With Kyrie Irving now off the trade market, the Lakers must move on to Plan B. While both trade packages would likely improve the Lakers, they would likely have to include two first-round picks.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha



They can do a lot worse than Myles Turner and Buddy Hield as a consolation prize. The catch, of course, is that such a deal will likely require two first-round picks: With Kyrie Irving now off the market, it’s time for the Lakers to move on to Plan B.They can do a lot worse than Myles Turner and Buddy Hield as a consolation prize. The catch, of course, is that such a deal will likely require two first-round picks: theathletic.com/3531820/2022/0… With Kyrie Irving now off the market, it’s time for the Lakers to move on to Plan B.They can do a lot worse than Myles Turner and Buddy Hield as a consolation prize. The catch, of course, is that such a deal will likely require two first-round picks: theathletic.com/3531820/2022/0…

The Lakers have so far been unwilling to part with both picks, and for good reason.

Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, Patrick Beverley and Bojan Bogdanovic are solid players who fill needs, but neither package is enough to make the Lakers contenders. Giving up their remaining assets and removing themselves from any future opportunities for a package that may not move the needle enough wouldn't be prudent.

pickuphoop @pickuphoop “The Lakers would be willing to do that in a Kyrie Irving trade… Myles Turner and Buddy Hield they’ve not been willing to give up two future firsts.” “The Lakers would be willing to do that in a Kyrie Irving trade… Myles Turner and Buddy Hield they’ve not been willing to give up two future firsts.” https://t.co/AgmZzlPHGK

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein