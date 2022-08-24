"Well run teams aren't going to gut their franchise for a guy that wasn't even happy in Golden State" - Colin Cowherd says Kevin Durant is trapped in Brooklyn, says it's of his own making

Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The possibility of it materializing always seemed unlikely, particularly after the Rudy Gobert trade. With training camp approaching, Durant has decided to stay with the Nets.

Colin Cowherd, speaking on his show "The Herd with Colin Cowherd", spoke on the subject. He stated that there wasn't a well-run franchise that would be willing to part with the assets necessary to acquire Kevin Durant. Cowherd said:

"Milwaukee was interested, Golden State was interested, Boston was interested, Miami was interested, Phoenix was intereseted, but those are well-run teams, and well-run teams aren't going to gut their franchise for a guy that wasn't even happy in Golden State.

"They're not going to gut their roster. They're not going to gut their future with six number-one picks."

Cowherd continued to add that Brooklyn likely gave Kevin Durant options:

"Brooklyn probably said, 'here are the choices. You can stay with us, we've got talent, we like our roster, a lot of shooters or go to a desparate poorly-run franchise and you can be a $20 million chandelier in a lousy house."

While Cowherd's comments may be true, it was unlikely all along that Durant would leave the Nets this offseason. Outside of the Golden State Warriors, the teams mentioned don't possess the assets to acquire Durant. Several contenders did make an effort to acquire Durant, but their best package wasn't enough for Brooklyn.

With Kevin Durant set to return, can Brooklyn contend?

The Brooklyn Nets should be thrilled with Kevin Durant's decision to stay. Without Durant, the Nets would probably be better off rebuilding, but would not have the assets for the process. With Durant, the Nets are likely title contenders.

Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons give the Nets one of, if not the most talented 'Big 3' in the NBA. While there are concerns about off-the-court issues, all three should enter this season with a chip on their shoulders and a desire to prove their naysayers wrong. Talent has never been a question for the trio, and, if motivated, they could be dangerous.

StatMuse @statmuse Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons have combined for



22 All Star appearances

14 All-NBA selections

3 ROY

2 All-Defensive



How far can this Brooklyn trio go? Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons have combined for 22 All Star appearances14 All-NBA selections3 ROY2 All-DefensiveHow far can this Brooklyn trio go? https://t.co/YdjqRYXB3Y

Outside of the Nets 'Big 3', they also possess the depth, shooting, and defense necessary to compete in the modern NBA. It also helps that they possess a plethora of wings, in what Durant has called a 'wings league'.

The roster remains one of the best in the NBA and if the Nets are able to get the team on the same page, they could play deep into the postseason.

StatMuse @statmuse The Nets *could* just run it back.



Kyrie Irving

Joe Harris

Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons

Nic Claxton



Bench:

Patty Mills

Seth Curry

Royce O’Neale

Cam Thomas

TJ Warren The Nets *could* just run it back.Kyrie IrvingJoe HarrisKevin DurantBen SimmonsNic ClaxtonBench: Patty MillsSeth CurryRoyce O’NealeCam ThomasTJ Warren https://t.co/GR4319H0Iy

