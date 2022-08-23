"I told you from Day 1 that they're both going to be Nets" - Skip Bayless doubles down on his claim that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will stay in Brooklyn

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have spent the offseason surrounded by rumors regarding their potential departure from the Brooklyn Nets. The offseason kicked off with the Nets unwilling to commit to Irving long term, which led to speculation that he could end up with the LA Lakers. Durant followed that by requesting a trade out of Brooklyn, one which he has yet to rescind.

The two stars recently worked out together in Los Angeles, and "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless was unsurprised, saying:

"I told you from Day One: They're both going to be Nets. In large part because (owner) Joe Tsai is going to say, 'Kevin, I'm sorry, you have four more years that haven't even kicked in yet, and they start on opening night – I'm sorry, Kevin, but you're going to be there as a Net on opening night.'

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"This was significant to me. I told you from Day 1 that they're both going to be Nets." — KD and Kyrie were spotted working out together

Bayless' comments reiterated similar beliefs from his former "Cold Pizza" and "First Take" co-host Stephen A. Smith. Smith said that Tsai should refuse to trade Durant until, at least, next offseason. This seems like the most likely course of action with training camp approaching and the trade marketed altered by the Rudy Gobert trade.

Could Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets run it back?

While many, including Skip Bayless, have speculated that Kyrie Irving is part of the reason why Kevin Durant wants a trade, that has always seemed unreasonable. The two have long been best friends, and their recent appearance in Los Angeles together shows that friendship hasn't changed. That's something Durant said he wouldn't allow at the beginning of free agency.

What is Kyrie saying to KD

The idea of leaving his best friend is Durant's main motivation to leave Brooklyn has never made much sense. It seems far more likely that Durant has been attempting to leverage the Nets into giving Irving a long-term extension.

If the Nets run it back, they will likely be one of the NBA's top contenders. As much as Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons have been criticized, they likely will be motivated to prove their naysayers wrong. While the trio has yet to share the court, it is easy to see they are a nearly perfect basketball fit.

StatMuse @statmuse Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons have combined for



22 All Star appearances

14 All-NBA selections

3 ROY

2 All-Defensive



22 All Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 3 ROY, 2 All-Defensive. How far can this Brooklyn trio go?

Not only do the Nets have arguably the NBA's most talented Big Three in the NBA, the team also has surrounding talent around them. They have improved their depth this offseason, and if they are able to keep their two superstars, it's hard not to envision them in the title conversation.

StatMuse @statmuse The Nets *could* just run it back.



Kyrie Irving

Joe Harris

Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons

Nic Claxton



Bench:

Patty Mills

Seth Curry

Royce O’Neale

Cam Thomas

Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton. Bench: Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Royce O'Neale, Cam Thomas, TJ Warren

