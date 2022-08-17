"Philadelphia made a mistake in developing Ben Simmons as a point guard" - Jalen Rose thinks Ben Simmons will fit seamlessly with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

With Ben Simmons expected to play for the Brooklyn Nets next season, Jalen Rose believes he will fit seamlessly with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. On a recent episode of ESPN's "NBA Today," Rose said he thinks Simmons would not have a problem in Brooklyn, emphasizing the importance of his health. He also said the Sixers failed to develop the three-time All-Star as a point guard.

"I believe he's healthy. He's going to give them (Brooklyn) a junk lineup up front," Rose said. "Philadelphia made a mistake in developing Ben Simmons as a point guard and here's why. When you're not attempting shots outside the paint, it's hard to have you at the top of the floor."

"He's gonna have an opportunity to be a productive player. He's not gonna have to worry about shooting the ball. He's not gonna have to worry about being a bigtime scorer. He could be a defender, a playmaker and a teammate. I think he'll fit right in with Kyrie and KD."

Simmons will likely focus on distributing the basketball, making plays and defending the opposing team's best players.

The only problem in Brooklyn is Durant's current situation. If KD decides not to play next season, the Nets will have to rely on Simmons for some offense.

Durant has demanded a trade out of the Nets, but team owner Joe Tsai has called his bluff. Tsai has no plans on firing coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Durant still prefers to play elsewhere but doesn't have the leverage to force the Nets into trading him.

Can Ben Simmons return to his All-Star form with the Brooklyn Nets?

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons missed all of last season due to various issues. Simmons wanted out of Philly last season, but the Sixers initially refused to trade him. He decided to sit out on purpose, but the Sixers started fining him.

Simmons then used mental health and a back injury to miss games. The Sixers eventually traded him to the Brooklyn Nets at the deadline as part of the James Harden deal. However, he never played for the Nets due to a back issue that required surgery this offseason.

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are officially moving on from each other. The two sides agreed to settle Simmons' grievance over his salary last season.

The three-time All-Star is expected to be healthy heading into the 2022-23 season. But can he find his All-Star form? Dwight Howard dealt with back issues during his prime and was never the same after undergoing back surgery. Simmons will be 26 years old next season but is coming off a year of inactivity.

In his last season with the Sixers, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals. Unlike in Philly, the Australian star won't be tasked to score the ball in Brooklyn. He can focus on the things he's good at, like passing and defending.

