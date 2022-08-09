The Los Angeles Lakers' offseason has been filled with rumored trade packages to move Russell Westbrook to a different team. Perhaps none of these packages are more enticing than a potential deal with the Brooklyn Nets that would bring Kyrie Irving to Los Angeles.

After an underwhelming season which made it obvious that Westbrook wasn't a great fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it comes as no surprise that the Lakers are trying to get rid of the 2017 MVP. The Lakers have been reluctant to include their remaining future draft assets to move Westbrook, but should they make the sacrifice to acquire Irving?

Should the Los Angeles Lakers be all-in on Kyrie Irving?

The Lakers have been waiting and watching Kyrie Irving for about a month. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, they are willing to wait for Irving before making another deal:

𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 @OVOLakeShow "I'm of the option (Lakers) will not pull a trade for Hield or Gordon, unless they know absolutely for sure they will not get Kyrie Irving." - Dave McMenamin "I'm of the option (Lakers) will not pull a trade for Hield or Gordon, unless they know absolutely for sure they will not get Kyrie Irving." - Dave McMenamin https://t.co/U4yqFJ1L3f

The decision to remain patient makes sense. Other potential trades, such as acquiring Buddy Hield and Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers or Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets would surely improve the Los Angeles Lakers, but not to the extent a player of Irving's caliber would.

As of now, it seems that the Nets would rather hold onto Irving until they find a trade deal for Kevin Durant. Durant likely doesn't want to play with Westbrook, his former teammate, and keeping Irving gives the Nets the best chance to win.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Woj: "I think the Lakers will make a deal, maybe more than one deal. It may not be for Kyrie Irving, it may not be for an All-NBA player, an All-Star…It’s not completely dead with Brooklyn, but I think so much depends on what happens with Kevin Durant.”



Woj: "I think the Lakers will make a deal, maybe more than one deal. It may not be for Kyrie Irving, it may not be for an All-NBA player, an All-Star…It’s not completely dead with Brooklyn, but I think so much depends on what happens with Kevin Durant.” https://t.co/2Ns0jWewmt

While the Los Angeles Lakers would love to add Irving while also moving Westbrook out, it has been reported that they have been reluctant to include both of their future first-round picks to secure a trade for 'Uncle Drew.'

If Brooklyn is able to find a package they deem fair for Durant, the Lakers should not let a future pick prevent them from acquiring Irving.

Irving is a perfect fit next to James and Anthony Davis. He can space out the floor while playing and can carry the offense for stretches on his own.

Irving has also shown that he can win with James, as the pair won the 2016 NBA Championship for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Reuniting the duo with Davis seems like an upgrade over Cleveland running mate Kevin Love. The trio would turn the Lakers into instant championship contenders.

Acquiring Irving also makes it likely that James will sign a contract extension to stay with the Lakers past the 2022-2023 season. It also gives them a dynamic duo of Irving and Davis that they can build around when James inevitably leaves the team or retires. Having these two stars allows the Lakers to remain in title contention for the foreseeable future.

If the Lakers are unable to acquire Irving, there are other trades that could improve the team. It's unclear if any of those players will make the team instant title contenders in the way that an Irving deal would. For that reason, the Los Angeles Lakers should be all-in on acquiring Kyrie Irving.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal