"The Rudy Gobert trade kind of slowed it down" - Milwaukee Bucks center offers reasoning for Kevin Durant talks slowing down

On the "Posted Up with Chris Haynes" podcast, Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis said the Rudy Gobert deal has affected the market for Kevin Durant:

"I just think that it's the Rudy Gobert trade kind of slowed it down, you know. Like, that was a whole lot. That was, like, what? Nine. Like, four, five, six draft picks and four or five players. Like, nine, 10 players, bro. So, like, not trying to compare the two, but, like, for KD, shoot, if I'm Brooklyn I need it all.

"At the end of the day, that's Kevin Durant. Like, no matter what KD does on social media, has fun, this and whatever comes with it, the man is a hell of a basketball player."

Durant, one of the NBA's premier players, requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets in late June, but they are struggling to find a trade partner.

Gobert is an elite defender, but not on Durant's level as an overall player. Earlier in the offseason, the Utah Jazz sent Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package many believe was an overpay.

The package for Gobert, which included five players and five first-round picks, has slowed down the rest of the NBA's trade market. The Nets, in particular, have had a difficult time finding a trade that brings back adequate value for their superstar.

Will Kevin Durant be traded or end up back in Brookyln?

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players of this generation and one of the most talented players to ever pick up a basketball. It will be almost impossible for the Brooklyn Nets to find equal value for Durant, particularly after the Rudy Gobert trade.

Fortunately for the Nets, Durant has four years left on his contract, and the team holds much leverage. It is almost impossible to envision Durant, who loves to play basketball, threatening to sit out as other stars have done. Recently, an unnamed executive said that Durant could retire before playing for the Nets again.

There’s a ‘growing expectation’ that KD could cause ‘a ruckus’ to get the Nets to make a trade An NBA executive believes Kevin Durant is more likely to retire than play for the Nets again, per @TheSteinLine There’s a ‘growing expectation’ that KD could cause ‘a ruckus’ to get the Nets to make a trade An NBA executive believes Kevin Durant is more likely to retire than play for the Nets again, per @TheSteinLineThere’s a ‘growing expectation’ that KD could cause ‘a ruckus’ to get the Nets to make a trade https://t.co/ju01EPHIEM

Durant took to Twitter to clear those rumors, saying that he has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point. I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point.

It is no surprise that someone like Durant wouldn't leave the game in his prime. With the season about two months away, it seems most likely that Durant will begin the season with the Nets. It's hard to envision them receiving the deal that Durant is worth at this stage of the offseason. Plus, he will still have a ton of trade value next offseason with three years on his contract.

