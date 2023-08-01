Immaculate Grid for NBA: How to play, rules, format, and more

The Immaculate Grid for NBA is powered by Basketball Reference, under Sports Reference. It is a daily online trivia game that is being discussed on social media as well. For basketball fans, it presents a fun and challenging experience with the structure of the game.

Immaculate Grid for NBA: How to play

The online trivia grid game can easily be accessed and played by anyone, as you only have to visit the website. From the site, powered by Sports Reference, the player can choose across different sports leagues with the likes of NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

Immaculate Grid for NBA: Rules

The player has nine guesses, wherein whether an answer is right or wrong, it qualifies under one guess. Every 9:00 AM ET, the grid restarts and presents a new challenge for the day. From the website's information, an NBA player must be selected for each cell that matches the criteria for the row and column.

When it comes to the selection of a player, both active and inactive players count (NBA, ABA, or BAA).

According to the site, previous names of NBA franchises count as one. Examples mentioned are the Seattle Supersonics as the Oklahoma City Thunder, along with the New Jersey Nets as the Brooklyn Nets. Another example would be the New Orleans Hornets as the New Orleans Pelicans.

Regarding a player and team cell, the NBA player must have played at least one game for the team (regular season or playoffs. This means that a player that was briefly traded to a team and immediately moved to another team afterward will not count.

Regarding a team and award cell, the NBA player must have received the award while playing for the team.

Regarding a player winning the NBA Finals with a team, the player needs to be included in the team's roster during the championship season. For winning the ABA Finals with a team, the same ruling applies.

When it comes to team and season stats, the NBA player must have accomplished the stat as a member of the team. For players that performed for different teams under one season, the presented stat must have been done with that team.

The example given to this by the website would be Rudy Gay's 2013-14 season. During that season, he averaged 20.0 points per game but was split between the Toronto Raptors (19.4 ppg) and the Sacramento Kings (20.1 ppg). That season would act as one season with the Kings without the inclusion of the Raptors.

Immaculate Grid for NBA: Format

The grid is composed of nine cells with criteria from the row and column of the overall structure. The online challenge can be restarted, eliminating all answers previously selected.

The Immaculate Grid for NBA is a great challenge for fans of the sport

The online game has been a fan favorite for NBA fans as it has been discussed regularly on social media, especially on Twitter. With a different challenge each day, it presents an outlet for NBA fans to test their knowledge of the league's history along with its players.

It also acts as a way to interact with other NBA fans on social media as each one's Immaculate Grid results vary from one another.

The online game has been a great way to learn even more about the NBA with its immense history yet to be fully explored.

