Impact of Zion Williamson's injury on Pelicans: A timeline of his recovery and expected return date 

Zion Williamson's injury has compounded issues for the New Orleans Pelicans, as the former All-Star will remain out for at least two more weeks, after which he is scheduled for a re-evaluation.

The Pelicans are already thin on primary scorers with Brandon Ingram having sat out since November 25 with toe injuries.

Williamson has been a major part of the Pelicans' breakout 2022-23 season and with him and Brandon Ingram both missing significant time, the Pelicans will have to dig deep to stay in contention.

Since the turn of the year, the Pelicans have logged a 2-4 record, with two wins coming against teams with sub-.500 records.

Williamson provided Pels with a go-to, high-volume, high-efficiency paint-scorer. Williamson leads the league in points-in-the-paint (PITP) at 19.1 per game. Naturally, the Pelicans rank third in the league in PITP at 55.5 per game.

Zion Williamson's latest setback comes after he missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season with a foot injury. Williamson logged 61 games the season before that and during his rookie season, played in just 24 games after suffering from a knee injury.

When Williamson has been on the floor, however, he has proven to be worth the $193 million extension he signed in July last year. Williamson has averaged 26.0 points per game on 60.8% from the field.

Despite being ninth in the league in drives per game, Williamson is fourth in the league in points per game off drives. On 16.2 drives per game, Williamson is averaging 12.5 points per game with 58.3% FG%.

Williamson's defensive rating of 111 is also the best of his short career so far, and averages 1.1 steals per game.

Zion Williamson's injury timeline, possible return date

Zion Wiliamson's injury will miss him approximately a month of play if he comes back on schedule.

On January 4, ESPN's Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that following Zion Williamson's injury, he underwent an MRI and that he would be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring strain, sources tell ESPN. Williamson underwent an MRI today.

If, following the re-evaluation, Williamson takes another week to ramp-up his return, We could see Zion in action as soon as the first week of February. Though without Brandon Ingram (for whom a timeline for a return hasn't been disclosed) and Williamson, the Pelicans don't have too daunting of a schedule in January.

The average strength of a team they will play until Jan. 31 is .522, where .522 is the average win percentage of all the teams they are scheduled to play.

