The Golden State Warriors have come back from a 2-0 deficit to tie their Western Conference first-round playoff series with the Sacramento Kings at 2-2.

But after winning those two games in their comfort zone, in the Chase Center, the defending NBA champions will have to face their ultimate test. Golden State went 11-30 away from San Francisco during the regular season and dropped the first two games of this series in Sacramento.

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday night, which will take the Warriors back on the road to the Golden1 Center.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We're a different team now," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on Tuesday after practice.

"It's a true statement," Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins said, reflecting on what his coach said.

Golden State has all the momentum after winning back-to-back games at home heading into the Golden 1 Center.

Kerr's said that Golden State's defense, which was terrible in regular-season road games, held up well in games 1 and 2.

“I don’t really look back and compare anything that’s happening now to October or November, because we’re a different team,” Kerr said. “I look at Games 1 and 2 in Sacramento and, despite not playing very well especially offensively and turning (the ball) over, we gave ourselves a chance by defending in the half court.

“That’s what's different about our team right now. Rather than say, 'Well, it's been this way all year’ ... we’re different now. We’re much better defensively. This is the best offensive team in the league, and through four games we’ve done a pretty good job.”

In their two games in San Francisco, the Warriors recorded an amazing 106.2 defensive rating. However, their defensive rating was worse at 115.4 in Sacramento. The road-performance problem has been nagging Golden State for the past six months.

The Warriors have looked like they have figured out a way to stop the offensive juggernaut of De'Aaron Fox. With timely switches by Kerr, putting Draymond Green and Wiggins on Fox, Golden State slowed down Fox in the second half which led to the Warriors winning Game 4.

All that needs to be looked at now is whether the Warriors will figure out a way to limit their primary problems in Game 5 in Sacramento: limiting turnovers and playing solid half-court defense on the road. If they can do that, they may be able to go up 3-2 heading back to the Chase Center for Friday's Game 6.

Poll : Who do you think will win Game 5 between the Warriors and the Kings? Warriors Kings 0 votes