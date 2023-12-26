IN PHOTOS: 8 hottest 2023 NBA Christmas game-worn sneakers from Jayson Tatum's Jordan Tatum 2 to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Freak 5 'Roses'

Fans love to see the NBA Christmas game-worn sneakers on their favorite players. This year, it’s no different, as players wore iconic colorways of their sneakers on Christmas Day.

Sneakers have been a huge part of the league and fans can’t get enough of it. Every pair that has a new colorway released is being monitored by some of the most dedicated sneakerheads.

In 2009, LeBron James donned the LeBron 7 on Christmas Day. James showcased the pair at Staples Center, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 102-87 win against the Lakers.

Montrezl Harrell opted for a more sophisticated sneaker design in 2020. He wore an Abominable Snowman-inspired pair of sneakers as he and the LA Lakers took on the Cavs that night.

A look at the 2023 NBA’s Christmas Day sneaker culture

Players take advantage of special nights to wear some of the most magnificent pairs. Some players take it to the next level by putting on outlandish colorways or designs.

Here are some of the best pairs of sneakers that the NBA stars wore in this year’s Christmas Day games.

#8. Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves recently signed a contract extension with the brand Rigorer. To celebrate the holidays, Reaves and the brand will be releasing a new AR1 colorway worldwide.

Reaves’ AR1 ‘Iceman’ colorway

The new Iceman colorway, which features a winter-inspired colorway, will now be available this Christmas.

#7. Klay Thompson

As the face of the shoe brand Anta, Klay Thompson has had the privilege of wearing pleasant shoes. In the spirit of the holidays, Thompson had the Anta KT 9. The pair features a colorway that’s easy on the eyes.

The sneakers had a dominant white color, with hints of red on the laces and the logo to express Christmas. It also has a bit of blue to go along with the red.

#6. Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic recently left Nike to be the face of 361°. The brand looks like they’re following its promise, as the two-time NBA MVP wore a special pair in their game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Denver Nuggets center will have his first signature shoe next year and the pair he wore tonight will be released on Dec. 28.

#5. Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum debuted his second signature shoe, Jordan Tatum 2, on Christmas Day when they faced the LA Lakers.

The colorway dominantly features green since he plays for the Celtics. But they added hints of red to the shoe.

#4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo wore the “Roses” Zoom Freak 5 tonight as they took on the New York Knicks. The pair is a tribute to his late father, Charles, who passed away in 2017. The shoe features the mantra: “I Am My Father’s Legacy.”

#3. Damian Lillard

Adidas and Damian Lillard had a bit of fun this Christmas. Lillard wore a custom Dame 8s against the Knicks tonight. The shoe had a festive design, with a doodle of Christmas lights.

Adidas also took the chance to put the Bucks’ logo on the front of the shoe.

#2. Jaylen Brown

All-Star forward honored the late Kobe Bryant in their game against the Lakers. Brown wore a custom pair of sneakers that feature Bryant and his late daughter, Gigi.

Going along with the Christmas spirit, the red shoes take the second spot for the league’s Christmas Day sneakers.

#1. LeBron James

LeBron James wore a special Christmas Edition LeBron 21 against the Celtics. The pair has a glossy red colorway that goes well with the holiday season.

It also has a bit of gold accents all around the sneakers that are placed on the logo, James’ signature and linings. LeBron takes the top spot for the NBA’s holiday kicks.