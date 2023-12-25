Watch: Steph Curry & Chris Paul get into holiday spirit, belting Chris Brown’s ‘This Christmas’

The Golden State Warriors traveled to Colorado for Monday's matchup against the reigning champions Denver Nuggets. Steph Curry and Chris Paul were in the holiday spirit while preparing for the Christmas Day game. Before boarding, the franchise's media team asked players to sing a Christmas song.

Golden State Warriors fans were treated to Curry and Paul singing 'This Christmas' by Chris Brown; the video is presented below.

Shaquille O'Neal believes Steph Curry should enter the GOAT conversation

Steph Curry is among the best NBA players, courtesy of his impressive accomplishments with the Golden State Warriors during the last ten years.

Curry received high praise from NBA legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. The Hall of Famer believes the megastar has what it takes to enter the GOAT conversation. Six-time NBA champion and Finals MVP Michael Jordan and four-time champion and Finals MVP LeBron James have been part of this conversation.

"I played 20 years, watched 20 years before that – I've never seen a guy like him," remarked Shaq via Fox News. "And he's doing it consistently, and he has championships … Is it time to just put him in the conversation as one of the best players ever?"

Curry is a four-time champion, two-time regular-season MVP, the 2022 Finals MVP, a nine-time All-Star and the all-time scoring leader in three-pointers made.

His career average is 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 42.7 percent from beyond the arc. Curry averages 28.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, and 4.4 apg on 42.1 percent from three this season.

Curry wants another title run with the Warriors before retiring and feels it can happen this year despite the franchise's early struggles. Golden State has won just 15 of its first 29 games but has bounced back with a five-game winning streak.

The team trails the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves by 7.5 games (22-6) and is not far behind the sixth-placed Dallas Mavericks (17-12).

The Warriors believe they are a legitimate title contender moving forward. Their addition of Chris Paul, who has averages of 8.1 ppg and 7.8 apg, can improve their chances.

The Warriors will look to extend their winning streak on Christmas Day. They will play the reigning champions Denver Nuggets, who are second in the West (21-10) and have won four in a row.