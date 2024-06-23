In Photos: Lonzo Ball's girlfriend Ally Rossel looks summery in $298 white crochet top as she enjoys Greek island getaway 

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball's girlfriend, Ally Rossel, exuded summery vibes in her white crochet top while enjoying her getaway to Greece. Rossel shared snaps from her getaway on Instagram, rocking the Mochni crochet cover-up top, which is listed at $298 on Revolve.

Rossel enjoying her Greek getaway. Credit: Ally Rossel's Instagram story

Ally Rossel is a model and a social media influencer with over 187k followers on Instagram. Lonzo Ball started dating Rossel in 2019, shortly after his split with his high school girlfriend Denise Garcia, according to Marca.

However, they reportedly broke up after a few months, after which Rossel dated Ball's former teammate, Jordan Clarkson. Ball and Rossel reunited a couple of years later, after which the Bulls star proposed to Rossel in March 2021.

Lonzo Ball's girlfriend, Ally Rossel, disrupts his 20-game win streak on NBA 2K.

Lonzo Ball prioritized his girlfriend, Ally Rossel, over going for a 20-game win streak playing Playgrounds on NBA 2K around a week ago. Having accumulated an 18-game streak while playing, Ball said that he wanted to go for a 20-game streak but explained that he had to log off as his girlfriend was coming over.

“I really sat there for game though… Look at the score, 19-all… Watch this pull back, lay me. Game time. I could’ve went on a 20! I could’ve went on a 20 but my girl pulled up! Priorities,” Ball said.

Though very active on NBA 2K, Lonzo Ball has not played in the NBA for almost two seasons. The former NBA All-Star sustained a significant knee injury in January 2022, which has kept him off the court ever since. He is still recovering from the injury and has no timeline for his return.

Ball recently opened up about his mindset in his journey through recovery during a recent episode of his podcast "The WAE Show".

"After the injury, talking to the doctors and finally getting what it was when they told me that it was going to be pretty much a year and a half recovery, that sounds pretty crazy," Ball said.

"But at the same time, I knew that if I wanted to keep playing basketball, that was what had to be done. For that whole time I'd just been listening to them for the most part. Just taking it step by step and not trying to look too far ahead."

Lonzo Ball is expected to be back in action next season after undergoing a meniscus transplant.